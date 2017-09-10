Country(s)
Food Industry Fabrication Benefits from Specialized Capabilities
Food industry fabrication is a specialized niche in which few metal fabricators have the facilities or expertise necessary to meet their customers' requirements. Badger Sheet Metal Works has invested in premium-level stainless steel fabrication production facilities that are appropriate for food industry fabrication.
Badger Sheet Metal Works' modern production facility features a dedicated clean space suitable for producing a wide range of food and dairy containers and production equipment. The stainless steel clean room meets stringent 3-A Sanitary Standards and Accepted Practices, a must for high-quality food industry fabrication.
"Having a dedicated stainless room that is pressurized keeps cross contamination at bay," said Kenny Coe, director of sales at Badger Sheet Metal Works. "It is important to have the product perform and look as good down the line as the day it was built."
Food Industry Fabrication Expertise
Stainless steel is commonly used for food industry fabrication projects because of its lack of product contact surface textures. This attribute is critical for both clean-in-place (CIP) and cleaning out of place wcj (COP) procedures. The ability to easily disassemble the equipment for cleaning and inspection provides additional benefits for food industry customers.
Badger Sheet Metal Works also excels at industrial heater manufacturing along with producing a variety of stainless steel products for the food industry including conveyers, packaging components, process piping, tanks, bottling equipment, pharmaceutical equipment and catwalks.
The company's products have a very low FA value, which means they will degrade less and last longer than average for food industry customers such as dairy producers and processors, frozen pizza manufacturers, pet food manufacturers and dry bulk food processors.
About Badger Sheet Metal Works
Badger Sheet Metal Works is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and employs approximately 100 people. Its steel fabrication shop teams specialize in process piping fabrication, structural steel fabrication, stainless steel fabrication, custom sheet metal fabrication, aluminum sheet metal fabrication, large fabrication projects and heavy plate fabrication, along with general metal fabrication and welding expertise. End products include the manufacture of pump bases, bottling equipment fabrication, steel enclosures, as well as healthcare industry fabrication and medical component assembly, food industry fabrication, and mining industry fabrication.
For more information about Badger Sheet Metal Works' food industry fabrication capabilities, call Kenny Coe, director of sales, at (920) 435-8881, or visit https://www.bsmw.com/
