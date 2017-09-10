News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Corsis Named Most Innovative Business Intelligence Platform and Best Due Diligence Provider
Corsis provides a revolutionary new way to objectively visualize the health, risk and opportunity within an organization's technology operations.
Corsis provides a revolutionary new way to objectively visualize the health, risk and opportunity within an organization's technology operations. For more than 25 years, Corsis has been providing M&A due diligence, compliance readiness and IT planning solutions to the world's leading investors, investment advisors and corporations. The Corsis approach and is unique and ensures continuity and quality by delivering the most robust, comprehensive, and cost-effective solution in the industry.
Corsis believes that the complexity of technology due diligence makes it critical to apply measurable standards to every element of a company's technology operations. Corsis achieves this by leveraging a patent-pending scoring methodology which objectively gathers information and scores these data for adherence to best-practices, risk and compliance.
Corsis customers receive more than a simple narrative report at the conclusion of an assessment. They receive access to powerful industry benchmarking analytics, where they can drill down into the details of the assessment, wcj compare the target's segment and cumulative scores with other similar companies, and view their entire portfolio in one place.
"We are very proud of the team behind Corsis. Being recognized as an innovative business intelligence platform validates our investment in developing a game-changing new way for business leaders to make technology decisions," said Corsis CEO, Gregg Alwine.
Corsis is used by firms all over the world and across a wide range of industries. Current trends suggest that regardless of industry or company type, technology and compliance play an increasingly important part in a target company's operations, risk and value. Moving forward, Corsis is poised to remain the preferred due diligence and planning partner for investors and corporations in this ever-expanding marketplace.
The Acquisition International M&A Awards have been running for 6 consecutive years, focusing on the outstanding efforts and achievements of all those involved in identifying, coordinating and completing the important deals which have the potential to change the fate of businesses, industries and even entire countries.
About Corsis
Corsis is a business intelligence tool for scoring technology operations. The Corsis platform provides a revolutionary new way to align technology investment with business performance by objectively visualizing the health, risk and opportunity within an organization's technology operations. This SaaS application consolidates IT assessment, compliance and risk management activities into one powerful SaaS tool that replaces traditional due diligence and IT consulting models. Visit us at http://www.corsis.com.
Contact
Jill Kochel
***@corsis.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse