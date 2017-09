Royal Navy on Developing Effective Cyber Security Standards to Maximise Use of Naval Assets

SMi Reports: Royal Navy will present on developing effective cyber security standards to maximise use of naval assets at Maritime Information Warfare conference

Commander Neil Hall, Royal Navy

IN RECENT NEWS: "Warships will soon have computer assistants with a "mind" of their own, according to Britain's First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Philip Jones.Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to play a key role in the future of the service, with new ships being equipped with systems similar to Apple's popular "intelligent personal assistant", Siri, he said." Source: Independent*

Commander Neil Hall, SO1 Information Security, will present at the Maritime Information Warfare conference this December on:

How generating enhanced cyber defence capabilities enables effective strategic deployment of resources; integrating cyber resiliency into standard operating procedures to enable effective operational deployment of maritime forces; recent successes within the Royal Navy at building cyber security and establishing defensible cyber terrain; and going forward: ambitions to assimilate cyber security into the Royal Navy's operational framework as part of Operation Information Warrior.

Artificial Intelligence, Information Exploitation, Autonomous Systems, Big Data, Cyber Security, ISR, C4I and Open Source Intelligence Gathering, will be key topics covered at this year's Maritime Information Warfare conference.

There will also be a half-day pre-conference workshop led by Colonel (Retd.) Ralph Thiele, Director, Stratbyrd Consulting. This workshop will explore cyber security challenges and opportunities from different perspectives and broaden understanding of cyber security concepts and definitions.

Conference: 6-7 December 2017, London, UK

Source: Independent 13.09.17