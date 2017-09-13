 
September 2017
Royal Navy on Developing Effective Cyber Security Standards to Maximise Use of Naval Assets

SMi Reports: Royal Navy will present on developing effective cyber security standards to maximise use of naval assets at Maritime Information Warfare conference
 
 
LONDON - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- IN RECENT NEWS: "Warships will soon have computer assistants with a "mind" of their own, according to Britain's First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Philip Jones.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to play a key role in the future of the service, with new ships being equipped with systems similar to Apple's popular "intelligent personal assistant", Siri, he said." Source: Independent*

With that in mind, SMi Group are delighted to welcome the expertise of Commander Neil Hall, SO1 Information Security, at the Maritime Information Warfare conference this December, presenting on: 'Developing Effective Cyber Security Standards to Maximise Use of Naval Assets'.

His focused presentation will discuss: How generating enhanced cyber defence capabilities enables effective strategic deployment of resources; integrating cyber resiliency into standard operating procedures to enable effective operational deployment of maritime forces; recent successes within the Royal Navy at building cyber security and establishing defensible cyber terrain; and going forward: ambitions to assimilate cyber security into the Royal Navy's operational framework as part of Operation Information Warrior.

Following on from this: Artificial Intelligence, Information Exploitation, Autonomous Systems, Big Data, Cyber Security, ISR, C4I and Open Source Intelligence Gathering, will just be some of the key topics covered at this year's Maritime Information Warfare conference.

Taking place in London, attendees will gain an unparalleled opportunity to learn and network amongst senior military and industry in this developing sector.

More featured speakers for 2017 include:

·         Vice Admiral Gilday, Commander, US Fleet Cyber Command, US Navy

·         Admiral Sir Zambellas, Former Chief of Naval Staff, Royal Navy

+ 13 more senior military and industry experts

The complete agenda is now available online. To download the brochure, visit: https://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/uk/Maritime-Informat...

Plus, there will also be a half-day pre-conference workshop, 5th December 2017, on: 'Cyber Security in the Naval Domain', led by: Colonel (Retd.) Ralph Thiele, Director, Stratbyrd Consulting.

This workshop will explore cyber security challenges and opportunities from different perspectives and broaden their understanding of cyber security concepts and definitions. Their own experiences and lessons learned by other delegates will enrich a lasting workshop experience.

An early bird booking discount, of £200 is valid until the 29th September 2017. Due to high popularity, seats are filling fast.

Registration is available at: https://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/uk/Maritime-Information-Warfare?utm_medium=www.maritimeinfowarfare.com&utm_source=D-151&utm_campaign=prlog

Maritime wcj Information Warfare 2017
6-7 December 2017
London, UK

Source: Independent 13.09.17 http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/warships-a...

Proudly sponsored by Liquid Robotics

For information on exhibiting, advertising and branding packages, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

