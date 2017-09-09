News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
DE Resident, Lehigh Valley Native Joins Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Board of Directors
Kichline is a caregiver, advocate, Rehoboth Walk to End Alzheimer's® grand champion, Alzheimer's congressional team member, as well as, a volunteer for the Annual Delaware Dementia Conference in Dover, Delaware. In addition to the Rehoboth Beach walk, Kichline has participated in multiple Walk to End Alzheimer's events in other locations over the past several years, including those in Washington, DC and the Poconos.
Her father was diagnosed with Younger-Onset Alzheimer's at the age of 58 – just one year after losing her paternal grandmother to Alzheimer's in 2006. She and her family are loving advocates for her father, who is now in the late stages of the disease and being cared for in a long-term memory care facility.
Kichline has strong ties to many of the geographical areas served by the Delaware Valley Chapter. She was raised in the Lehigh Valley where her parents still live, works at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia in Center City and lives in Bear, Delaware with her husband.
About Alzheimer's
Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death wcj in the United States, where as many as 5.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, including an estimated 200,000 who are younger than 65. Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia and the only one of the top 10 causes of death that has no cure and cannot be prevented or even slowed.
About the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter
The Alzheimer's Association® is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. The Delaware Valley Chapter, headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the local arm of the national organization. The Chapter operates Regional and Branch Offices that serve 18 counties in Delaware, South Jersey, and Southeastern Pennsylvania, providing programs and services to more than 294,000 individuals with Alzheimer's disease or a related disorder. More information is available at the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 or http://alz.org/
Contact
Sherylle Linton Jones
***@alz.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse