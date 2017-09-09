News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Three Square Market and TurnKey Correction donate to disaster relief around the nation
"Both Three Square Market and TurnKey Corrections have connections and clients throughout the country being affected by these storms," said Todd Westby, CEO. "We are happy to donate what we can to the cause."
"Americans everywhere are demonstrating tremendous compassion and generosity towards their fellow man. If we can do something to help, it is our duty and honor to do so," said President of Three Square Market, Patrick McMullan.
About Three Square Market and TurnKey Corrections:
Three Square Market, along with TurnKey Corrections, a leading provider of services to correctional facilities, is based in River Falls, WI. With its patented and patent-pending technology and industry-leading technology, both companies have grown to be recognized as industry leaders. Through its smart phone application and inventory intelligence, 32M has grown to over 2,000 kiosks in operation in nearly 20 different countries. TurnKey wcj Corrections provides services at no cost to tax payers in correctional facilities in over 25 states. Combined, 32M and TurnKey operate over 6,000 kiosks in nearly 20 countries. Their rapidly growing chip technology business drew nearly a billion hits online when it was launched in July 2017. To learn more about Three Square Market, visit www.32Market.com. To learn more about TurnKey Corrections, visit http://TurnKeyCorrections.com.
Contact
Three Square Market
***@32market.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse