 
News By Tag
* Disaster Relief
* Micro Market
* Corrections
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* River Falls
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1514131211109

Three Square Market and TurnKey Correction donate to disaster relief around the nation

 
RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Three Square Market and TurnKey Corrections announced today the businesses have donated more than 30 pallets of shelf-stable foods and beverages towards the disaster relief efforts around the country.

"Both Three Square Market and TurnKey Corrections have connections and clients throughout the country being affected by these storms," said Todd Westby, CEO.  "We are happy to donate what we can to the cause."

"Americans everywhere are demonstrating tremendous compassion and generosity towards their fellow man. If we can do something to help, it is our duty and honor to do so," said President of Three Square Market, Patrick McMullan.

About Three Square Market and TurnKey Corrections:

Three Square Market, along with TurnKey Corrections, a leading provider of services to correctional facilities, is based in River Falls, WI.   With its patented and patent-pending technology and industry-leading technology, both companies have grown to be recognized as industry leaders.  Through its smart phone application and inventory intelligence, 32M has grown to over 2,000 kiosks in operation in nearly 20 different countries.  TurnKey wcj Corrections provides services at no cost to tax payers in correctional facilities in over 25 states.  Combined, 32M and TurnKey operate over 6,000 kiosks in nearly 20 countries.  Their rapidly growing chip technology business drew nearly a billion hits online when it was launched in July 2017.  To learn more about Three Square Market, visit www.32Market.com.  To learn more about TurnKey Corrections, visit http://TurnKeyCorrections.com.

Contact
Three Square Market
***@32market.com
End
Source:Katy Melstrom
Email:***@32market.com Email Verified
Tags:Disaster Relief, Micro Market, Corrections
Industry:Business
Location:River Falls - Wisconsin - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Three Square Market News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share