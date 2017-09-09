News By Tag
2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features Expert Insight On Game Preparation
Many wcj Northeastern teams find themselves struggling to practice outside during the frigid winter months, thereby missing the valuable intensity of an outdoor field practice. In order to best prepare your baseball team, the 2018 clinic will feature two presentations on the best game preparation;
Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students. We also offer exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Register today to learn firsthand baseball insights: http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
