BA Insight Search for Dynamics Named 2017 KMWorld Trend-Setting Product

Software Lets Dynamics 365 Users Automatically Access Content from SharePoint and Many Other Systems
 
 
BOSTON - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- BA Insight, an innovator in the Cognitive Search market, is pleased to announce that its Search for Dynamics software has been named a 2017 KMWorld Trend-Setting Product. Search for Dynamics provides users with a unified view of information across multiple silos as it connects Dynamics 365 to SharePoint and over 60 other enterprise systems (such as Yammer, Jive, Veeva Vault, iManage, and Confluence).  Results are displayed directly within Dynamics 365, in the context of the specific case or opportunity being worked on.

"We are honored that KMWorld selected our Search for Dynamics software as a Trend-Setting Product," said Jeff Fried, CTO of BA Insight. "Our software allows users to search all of their enterprise content without leaving Microsoft Dynamics, saving them precious time.  Customer service and sales reps, in particular, spend a lot of time in Dynamics, and they have struggled to get the right information at the right time.  With Search for Dynamics, these users now have an easier way to access needed information, enabling them to close more deals and solve cases faster."

"Our 2017 KMWorld Trend-Setting Products result from innovation and imagination, as well as from evolution," says Sandra Haimila, editor of KMWorld.  "The products reflect the ingenuity of the developers and the diversity of invention. More than anything else, the 2017 Trend-Setting Products have captured our attention because of their ability to meet business needs by transforming information into insight."

About KMWorld

KMWorld (www.kmworld.com) is the leading information provider serving the Knowledge Management systems market and covers the latest in Content, Document and Knowledge Management, informing more than 21,000 subscribers about the components and processes - and subsequent success stories - that together offer solutions for improving business performance. KMWorld is a publishing unit of Information Today, Inc. (www.infotoday.com).

About BA Insight
As an innovator in the Cognitive Search Market, BA Insight's best of breed approach helps companies  make search intelligent by providing technology that connects machine learning, cognitive computing, and enterprise systems, powering a new generation of intranets and cognitive search solutions.  Our customers have the freedom to leverage the best search engines and cognitive computing wcj capabilities available, providing users with an internet-like search experience while saving them precious time looking for needed information.  We support multiple search platforms including Azure Search; Elasticsearch and Elastic Cloud; and SharePoint search (online, on-prem, and hybrid).

Our modular software product portfolio features SmartHub, delivering a personalized, internet-like user experience; connectors, providing secure connectivity to a wide variety of systems; classification, increasing findability using auto-tagging, text analytics, and metadata generation; and analytics, providing valuable data to make intelligent decisions about your intranet.

Hundreds of organizations and over 3.5 million users benefit from BA Insight's software on a daily basis to provide compelling intranets that people love to use.  This includes respected organizations such as the Australian Government Department of Defence, CA Technologies, Chevron, DLA Piper, Keurig Green Mountain, Mars, Pepsi, Pfizer, and Travers Smith. BA Insight is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, a member of the Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance, and an Elastic Partner.

Visit www.BAinsight.com for more information and follow us at @BAinsight (https://twitter.com/bainsight).

