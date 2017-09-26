Two Mobile Apps No Family Should Be Without Treehouse invites families to climb on up and make family life and meal planning magical with two new mobile applications. CHICAGO - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Lab 465, LLC has developed two mobile applications -- available on both iOS and Android -- that take family coordination, organization and meal planning to the next level. Led by Laura Christman, Head of Product, these two apps, Treehouse Family Organizer and Treehouse Table Meal Planner, work together seamlessly to not only simplify, but truly enhance the parts of life that families care about most. Treehouse Family Organizer provides a suite of tools like shared calendars, shared to-do lists and a private family feed to capture it all and show families the information they need. But what makes the app unique is its flexible ability to adjust to any family structure and any number of groups – meaning that users ensure that the right people get the right information at the right times.



"We've spent the past few years working to really understand the challenges that face today's families. We looked at how families connect on what matters to them and then we really pushed the limits on how an app can help. Treehouse Family Organizer offers unlimited Groups so you can have a Group for you and your spouse, one for the immediate family, and one that includes Grandma and Grandpa. Really, it is great for any group that needs to collaborate and share information or photos like PTA, the soccer team or your book club. Each Group has its own calendar and to-do list that integrates into a single view," said Christman.



It's true, with unlimited Groups, shared Calendars, shared To-do lists, photos and a feed that can filter it all by group, Treehouse is made for any size or family configuration.



But Treehouse is only the beginning. With Treehouse Table Meal Planner, Stephen Jones, Senior Product Manager, says meal time is easier with tools like Customized Meal Plans, Sale Smart Shopping, Smarter wcj Grocery Lists, and a Digital Recipe Box. Once a user completes the personalized profile, which takes into account likes, dislikes, allergies, time, and even budget, the app will create a personalized meal-plan with top rated recipes. Ingredients from the meal plan cascade to a shopping list organized by grocery department and even show what's on sale.



"From our research and our own life experiences, we know getting dinner on the table can sometimes be difficult. We wanted a solution that made it easier to be inspired, get the ingredients you need and make your dollar stretch further. It may sound silly, but we believe meal time should be family time. We want to provide people with the tools that encourage the nourishment of their family around the dinner table," said Jones.



Christman says the Treehouse and Treehouse Table will continue to improve and evolve with new features. "We are passionate about what we do. We are passionate about family, all types of family. And we know the Treehouse suite can make family life better by helping people stay on top of what matters most," said Christman.



You can learn more about both applications at



