Priority 1 Signs inks Deal with [solidcore]
[solidcore] is unlike any workout you've ever done before. It's a high-intensity, low-impact 50-minute session that is done as slow as possible to lengthen and tone your body. Don't let the slow fool you… it's hard. You can expect a full–body session using controlled movements on a resistance-based machine to work your slow and fast-twitch muscles to the point of failure. The body can then work to repair the ripped muscles, which is when they become leaner, longer and stronger – creating wcj noticeable tone and definition in the body. With countless variations of moves stemming from planks, lunges and squats, your body and mind will be challenged in each and every class.
Founded in 1992 as a local sign manufacturer, Priority 1 Signs quickly grew to become the leading provider of interior and exterior signage for many of the world's most iconic brands including Holsum Bakeries, Smoothie King, Sports Authority, Simon Properties, GNC, Wholefoods, Starbucks to name just a few.
