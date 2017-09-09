 
Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1514131211109

Announcing the Launch of A3 Informatics

Assero Ltd and S-cubed ApS are pleased to announce the launch of A3 Informatics. A3 Informatics is a joint venture combining the expertise and experience of both companies of working with CDISC standards.
 
 
A3 Informatics
A3 Informatics
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The pharmaceutical industry has been trying to introduce a seamless method for moving data from one end of the process to the other without needless conversions and endless checks for integrity. A3 Informatics has been formed to leverage semantic technologies, remove silos, and ensure that organisations have better data throughout their processes.

Dave Iberson-Hurst has been an advocate of using Standards for the last 15 years and is instrumental in the development and design of A3 Informatics' Tools: The Glandon Suite. He stated, "I am proud to be bringing a set of technologies to the industry that it has long needed. I have been driven to solve the frustrations of those I have worked with for the last 20 years in the most realistic way possible. I am looking forward to introducing A3 Informatics to the wider community and changing the way that we work with data."

Dave has worked with S-cubed's Scott McGregor, Managing Director, and Niels Both, Partner, over the last 10 Years. Scott and Niels were aware of the benefits of using an MDR based on CDISC Standards and have supported Dave to bring the products and ideas to fruition. Scott stated, "I knew from working with Dave that his ideas were grounded in working with real issues in data management. His vision and ability to see solutions that could be simply implemented in any company are an ideal match for the way that S-cubed works with clients. His eye for detail and quality are key to everything we do." Niels's experience of working with the CDISC standards and awareness of the issues that companies wcj faced with implementation was key to his involvement in A3 Informatics. "Dave and I have worked together for many years and it is clear that there has to be another way of working with the data in clinical trials. A3 Informatics offers solutions that can drive the industry away from endless mapping and conversions and lead to a more efficient and accurate way of working."

A3 Informatics will officially launch at the PhUSE Annual Conference in Edinburgh on 8th October. You can meet the team and hear about the innovations and latest developments by visiting the S-cubed booth, where demos of the products will be taking place.

If you want to know more about A3 Informatics and the Glandon Suite of Tools, please visit the website: www.a3informatics.com

ABOUT:

Assero is based in the UK and provides consultancy services to the pharmaceutical industry in the field of CDISC data standards and their use in improving the clinical trial process with a particular emphasis on the use of metadata. www.assero.co.uk
S-cubed is a European company based in Denmark and the United Kingdom offering flexible solutions, consultancy, in house support, and full-service CRO capabilities. S-cubed specialize in Biometrics, CDISC Standards (implementation and conversion), Regulatory Affairs, Business Intelligence, Quality Assurance, and Project Management. http://www.s-cubed-global.com/

