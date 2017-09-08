News By Tag
5 Actors Take on Shakespeare's Politically-charged Masterpiece in Joel Asher's "Macbeth x 5"
Told in one 90-minute act by five actors playing multiple roles, "Macbeth by 5" tells the story using a seamless interchange of spoken word and physical movement. "Macbeth x 5" is adapted and directed by Joel Asher (LA Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew, Othello, Twelfth Night, Merry Wives), with movement by Marissa Moses (Getty Villa and Broad Stage with Helios Dance Theater). "Macbeth x 5 is a visiting production at West LA's Odyssey Theatre, opening October 21, 2017.
In Macbeth x 5, ambitious General Macbeth, fresh off a military victory, is confronted by three witches who foretell his rise to power. Together with his wife, Macbeth murders his way to the throne - only to descend into insecurity, paranoia and tyranny.
Macbeth x 5 is a 90-minute scaled-down reinterpretation of Shakespeare's Macbeth, using an intersection of language and movement to illuminate the story.
Says Joel Asher: "Macbeth is a political play, from the original production which catered to King James' fascination with witches - down through 400 years of ambition and retribution. We have found a physical language that illuminates the subtext and makes it modern. While this production will not imitate current political figures, audiences will find it relevant to the world we're in now. "
Award-Winning Design Team:
Scenic design for Macbeth x wcj 5 is by John Iocavelli (Emmy Award for Peter Pan w/Cathy Rigby, Los Angeles Drama Critics Award for Career Achievement);
Cast:
Stephen Tyler Howell (RII at Boston Court, Disinherit the Wind, Hot 'N' Throbbing with Illyrian Players, Angel: A Nightmare at Crown City Theater) is Macbeth and Alexandra Wright (Rosalind in As You Like It at American Repertory Theater at Harvard, Lady Percy at Shakespeare OC,) is Lady Macbeth. Rounding out the ensemble playing over 20 characters are Chase Cargill (Son of Semele Ensemble's If You Can Get to Buffalo) Rosie Moss (Lifetime/A&E's miniseries The Rookie, FUGU at West Coast Jewish Theatre) and Nate Ruleaux (The Tempest, Henry IV Part 1 at Shakespeare Orange County).
Director Joel Asher's connection to Shakespeare goes back to the 60s when he acted in Twelfth Night starring Faye Dunaway and As You Like It starring Jane Alexander. He went on to found the New Hampshire Shakespeare Festival and later became Producing Director of the Los Angeles Shakespeare Company directing productions of Taming of the Shrew, Henry IV, Othello and Twelfth Night. As a film actor, he has been in Bard Productions' Merry Wives of Windsor and Othello. Beside Shakespeare, Joel has been a director in Los Angeles for over thirty years, recently at 2Cents' ActOut Festivals directing two originals and at The Fountain Theatre directing The Lady's Not for Burning. Joel has also produced documentaries including his 4-part Actors at Work instructional DVDs and a series of Period Movement for Actors plus a series on Great Acting Teachers and Their Methods. Joel also teaches Acting for Film and Television at his Studio.
Macbeth x 5 performs on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., October 21 through November 19. Previews: Thursday, October 19, 2017, Friday, October 20, 2017. Tickets are $18 - $36 with $18 tickets available for seniors and students.
The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025. For reservations and information, call (310) 477-2055 or go to www.OdysseyTheatre.com. Online: Facebook.com/
