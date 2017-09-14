News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Deloitte Digital Partners with DiSTI to Deliver Digital Cluster and Infotainment Solutions
Deloitte selects DiSTI's GL Studio User Interface Designer Software
The Deloitte Digital Factory is part of Deloitte's global offering to support customers across the industry with the development and implementation of their digital transformation, addressing the challenges of today's digital supply chain operations. With the Digital Factory, Deloitte offers a creative environment for the development of innovative and integrated solutions for the specific requirements of global clients.
Deloitte's Digital Design Factory has developed an adapted software development process, Hybrid Agile. This new agile process incorporates the need for a safety-conforming stage-gate process while still being agile. In developing a means of demonstrating this new approach, Deloitte is working with partners such as Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and their HPE ALM Octane product and DiSTI who has provided their GL Studio UI Designer software as well as their digital instrument cluster and infotainment demonstrations.
"GL Studio was selected because of its rapid iteration capability that aligns with Deloitte's hybrid agile process as well as our market leading functional safety certified UI tools for digital display content," said Christopher Giordano, Vice President of DiSTI's Automotive Division.There is a growing market demand for autonomous vehicle solutions which require functional safety compliance. Because of our 20+ years of experience in aviation and aerospace digital instrumentation, our products are already wcj designed for functional safety, and DiSTI can transfer this technology and knowledge to our partners and customers.
"We are honored that Deloitte Digital has selected to partner with DiSTI and use GL Studio as the UI Designer software for its Digital Transformation business," said Joe Swinski, DiSTI CEO. The automotive industry is undergoing tremendous change and innovation. Improvements in the user interace development and production processes will enable automotive manufacturers to be more innovative and faster in responding to market requirements while reducing costs. With this partnership and the Deloitte Digital Factory, we can work closely with customers in Europe to help them visualize and implement development and production processes. Deloitte is a globally recognized leader in business transformation and we are excited to be working together."
The Digital Design Factory's learning workshops and training programs aim to inspire and activate clients to start their own digital transformation. For more information please visit http://www.deloittedigital.com/
# # #
The DiSTI Corporation is the world's leading provider of 3D virtual training solutions and graphical user interface software.
Our flagship product, GL Studio, delivers advanced high-performance 3D user interfaces to the aerospace, automotive, medical, and training industries. Leading global manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin choose GL Studio for its' performance, fidelity, and reliability in interface development and deployment. Whether for avionics, instrument clusters, infotainment systems, medical devices, or flight simulators, GL Studio exceeds the developer's interface demands.
DiSTI's user interface technology also expands into 3D virtual maintenance training solutions. DiSTI's VE Studio is the world's leading platform for managing the development of complex 3D virtual environments for use on desktop, mobile, and virtual and mixed reality training applications. VE Studio manages the entire development process including requirements analysis, content development, and automated software builds and regression testing
For more information on The DiSTI Corporation contact Scott Ariotti at sariotti@disti.com
Contact
4072063390
sariotti@disti.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 14, 2017