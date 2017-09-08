News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Radish Adds Vice President of Global Sales
Expanding its strong leadership team, Radish hires James Zavorski, an experienced enterprise technology sales leader who will focus on ChoiceView 'Voice with Visuals' sales
Zavorski's mission is to deliver profitable solutions for enterprise customers and for Radish. Jim joined Radish from KORE Telematics where he executed sales for Fortune 500 global customers. He brings a strong track record of building high-performing, motivated teams that deliver world-class customer service at Numerex, Vodafone, Dun & Bradstreet and Orange Business Services. During his tenure at Numerex, he led its largest client team, developed the Supply Chain Solutions vertical, and managed the cable segment. Jim holds a Bachelor of Science Computer Science from Rowan University and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas.
ABOUT CHOICEVIEW
ChoiceView is a patented, cloud-based switching platform for businesses. The same platform works for live agents, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems, virtual assistants, chat bots, and phone bots. ChoiceView establishes data sessions in conjunction with phone calls or chat sessions and allows seamless two-way visual sharing. It's an over-the-top solution that's easily deployed and compatible with the existing business infrastructure, numbering plans, call routing, and business contact centers. ChoiceView allows agents to send visuals, interactive forms, clipboard copies, snips and screenshots during a call or chat session.
Rather wcj than hearing voice-only or seeing text-only, callers participate in a rich multimedia conversation. 'Voice with Visuals' improves sales and service in mobile commerce, True Visual IVR systems (TrueVisualivr.com), technical support, employee communications, and customer or patient support. For example, health coaches can talk with patients while instantly sharing complex medical information to improve health outcomes and patient adherence. Retail customers can talk and quickly see product information, receive order status, and purchase the right products for happier customers, higher revenues, and fewer returns. See more use cases and demo videos at RadishSystems.com/
ABOUT RADISH SYSTEMS
Radish Systems, a mobile/enterprise software and professional services company, improves the way organizations communicate visually with all callers, including smart mobile device and browser users, through its award-winning ChoiceView Software-as-
Contact
Theresa Szczurek
***@radishsystems.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse