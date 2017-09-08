 
Industry News





Radish Adds Vice President of Global Sales

Expanding its strong leadership team, Radish hires James Zavorski, an experienced enterprise technology sales leader who will focus on ChoiceView 'Voice with Visuals' sales
 
 
BOULDER, Colo. - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Radish Systems, a leader in voice and data mobility solutions for visual customer service, is pleased to introduce James 'Jim' Zavorski as its Vice President of Global Sales. Zavorski adds momentum to the growing USA and international interest in Radish's patented ChoiceView® multichannel platform.  ChoiceView allows businesses to easily add visual capabilities to voice-only and chat-only systems.  It is provided as a cloud-based subscription service, which deploys easily and maintains compatibility with existing contact centers, Integrated Voice Response (IVR) systems, bots and virtual assistants.  ChoiceView offers small, medium, and large enterprises the ability to talk and share visual content in real-time with callers via smartphones or computer browsers.  ChoiceView delivers true Visual IVRs to improve call containment and self-service, as well as visual live assistance that improves first call resolution rate.

Zavorski's mission is to deliver profitable solutions for enterprise customers and for Radish. Jim joined Radish from KORE Telematics where he executed sales for Fortune 500 global customers. He brings a strong track record of building high-performing, motivated teams that deliver world-class customer service at Numerex, Vodafone, Dun & Bradstreet and Orange Business Services. During his tenure at Numerex, he led its largest client team, developed the Supply Chain Solutions vertical, and managed the cable segment. Jim holds a Bachelor of Science Computer Science from Rowan University and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas.

ABOUT CHOICEVIEW

ChoiceView is a patented, cloud-based switching platform for businesses. The same platform works for live agents, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems, virtual assistants, chat bots, and phone bots. ChoiceView establishes data sessions in conjunction with phone calls or chat sessions and allows seamless two-way visual sharing.  It's an over-the-top solution that's easily deployed and compatible with the existing business infrastructure, numbering plans, call routing, and business contact centers.  ChoiceView allows agents to send visuals, interactive forms, clipboard copies, snips and screenshots during a call or chat session.

Rather wcj than hearing voice-only or seeing text-only, callers participate in a rich multimedia conversation. 'Voice with Visuals' improves sales and service in mobile commerce, True Visual IVR systems (TrueVisualivr.com), technical support, employee communications, and customer or patient support. For example, health coaches can talk with patients while instantly sharing complex medical information to improve health outcomes and patient adherence.  Retail customers can talk and quickly see product information, receive order status, and purchase the right products for happier customers, higher revenues, and fewer returns. See more use cases and demo videos at RadishSystems.com/solutions/.

ABOUT RADISH SYSTEMS

Radish Systems, a mobile/enterprise software and professional services company, improves the way organizations communicate visually with all callers, including smart mobile device and browser users, through its award-winning ChoiceView Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform.  ChoiceView offers the next generation of multimodal unified communications, allowing visual information and secure data to be shared during a phone call with callers using any phone, any network, and many display devices.  It eases the pain of frustrating automated phone systems (IVRs) and live assistance.  It transforms new and existing traditional IVR systems from many vendors into next generation, true Visual IVRs. The patented, HIPAA-compliant technology increases comprehension, problem solving, and recall on calls by as much as 600 percent, helps callers resolve inquiries faster with more clarity, improves overall user experience, and increases business profits.

