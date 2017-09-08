News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Emilygrene Corp. Appoints Jeremiah Gill As Vice President Of Operations
Gill comes to Emilygrene Corp. with over a decade of field experience, having proven himself an expert in lighting installation and leadership. His previous work as both a technician and prominent foreman has prepared him to take on the position which includes guiding a team of skilled technicians through ongoing projects spanning across Southern California.
According to Emilygrene Corp. CEO Burke Ewers, "We are proud of the success and projects we have achieved this year. We are moving forward and looking to grow Emilygrene Corp., and we are thrilled to have Mr. Gill on our team. He is a tremendous asset that has demonstrated he will continue our expected level of excellence."
Emilygrene Corp. has expanded both their scope of services and projects throughout 2017 with a bold vision to bring clean energy technology to any and all facets of businesses nationwide. Mr. Gill steps into the role with a vision to build on past progress and expand the Emilygrene Corp. brand.
"This is an exciting venture both for me personally and professionally,"
Mr. Gill first joined the Emilygrene Corp. in May and officially entered the position of Vice President - Operations as of September 1. For more information, please visit http://www.emilygrene.com.
Burke Ewers is CEO and member of the board of directors for Emilygrene Corp. with over 15 years experience in the energy industry. Emilygrene Corp. is a provider of clean energy and energy efficient technology for facilities across the United States, located at 2247 Lindsay Way in Glendora, California.
Contact
Christopher Razo
***@emily-grene.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse