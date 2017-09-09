Country(s)
Southern Energy Management Honored as Best for Environment, Creating Most Positive Environmental Impact
Local NC solar firm amongst the top 10 percent of B Corporations with a positive environmental impact
MORRISVILLE, N.C. - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Southern Energy Management (SEM) was recognized for being among companies creating the most positive environmental impact based on an independent, comprehensive assessment administered by the nonprofit B Lab. Honorees are featured on B the Change (https://bthechange.com/)
SEM is honored in the Best for the Environment list, which includes businesses that earned an Environment score in the top 10 percent of more than 2,100 Certified B Corporations (https://www.bcorporation.net/)
The Environment portion of the B Impact Assessment evaluates a company's environmental performance through its facilities, materials, emissions, and resource and energy use. The assessment also measures whether a company's products or services are designed to solve an environmental issue. "Best for the Environment honorees like wcj Southern Energy Management are redefining what it means to be an 'environmentally-
SEM is headquartered in Morrisville, NC and has worked for 16 years to improve the way people -- homeowners, businesses, builders, and developers -- create, consume, and conserve energy via rooftop solar panels and energy efficiency.
"We're proud to be one of the few companies in the top 10%," said Bob Kingery, president of SEM. "And we're working every day to encourage other companies to certify to B-Corp standards."
Southern Energy Management, headquartered in Morrisville, NC, is the Southeast's rooftop solar and building performance expert. Founded in 2001, they have worked for more than a decade to improve the way people -- homeowners, businesses, builders, and developers -- create, consume, and conserve energy.
B Lab is a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. Its vision is that one day all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the best for the world and society will enjoy prosperity for all for the long term.
B the Change is a Medium publication, produced by B Lab in collaboration with the community of Certified B Corps and the movement of people using business as a force for good. B the Change exists to inform and inspire people who have a passion for using business as a force for good in the world. We want to dramatically broaden and deepen engagement with entrepreneurs, managers, employees, investors and citizens in one of the most important discussions of our time.
