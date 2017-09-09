Country(s)
ExperienceOne Homes to offer new line of high performance homes
Local builder and developer partners with Southern Energy Management to build energy efficient and solar-ready homes
MORRISVILLE, N.C. - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- ExperienceOne Homes and Southern Energy Management (SEM) announced today that they will team up to build energy efficient and solar ready homes in Apex, North Carolina. Located in Wake County, the newly constructed energy efficient and solar ready homes will be apart of the Sweetwater community (http://www.sweetwaterapex.com)
Currently under development, Sweetwater will feature a distinctive neo-traditional style. Homebuyers will have the option to choose from 5 styles of energy efficient homes that meet the standards of an above-code green building program called ecoSelect (http://buildecoselect.com/)
David Schmidt, Co-Owner of ExperienceOne Homes, is excited to introduce the new features to their homes. "ExperienceOne Homes has always been committed to building homes that not only look great but have the very best materials and workmanship. We're very excited to now be partnering with SEM in providing future homeowners in Sweetwater with beautiful homes that are also energy efficient and sustainably conscious through the ecoSelect program," said Schmidt.
In the Sweetwater community, ExperienceOne Homes will be building 350 homes in five different styles. These homes will all feature a number of efficiency features such as: programmable thermostats, high efficiency HVAC systems, energy efficient lighting, water fixtures that reduce water usage, and advanced air sealing.
Sweetwater will also allow for solar photovoltaic systems to be purchased as an upgrade wcj option included in the home's construction process. Mounted to the the rear or sides of the roof, the solar panels convert sunlight into electricity offsetting the power that the homeowner would otherwise have to buy from the utility.
"SEM is excited to partner with ExperienceOne Homes to offer ecoSelect certified and solar ready homes in the Sweetwater Community," said Bob Kingery, CEO of Southern Energy Management. "Their leadership and commitment is a testament to the growing demand for healthy, durable, and energy efficient homes."
About:
Since 1987, ExperienceOne Homes has built over 3,000 homes in premier communities throughout the Triangle, including Preston, Park Village, Wakefield Plantation and Chancellor's Ridge and has earned the title "Builder of the Year" four times. For more information, visit www.experienceonehomes.com
Southern Energy Management, headquartered in Morrisville, NC, is the Southeast's rooftop solar and building performance expert. Founded in 2001, they have worked for more than a decade to improve the way people -- homeowners, businesses, builders, and developers -- create, consume, and conserve energy. For more information, visit www.southern-
