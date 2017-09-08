News By Tag
SEO, Social Media and Digital Tools Featured at ASBPE Chicago Fall Bootcamp
The 2018 ASBPE Chicago Bootcamp is for B2B journalists, and will be held from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Friday, October 13 at Columbia College's Conaway Center.
This year's bootcamp will feature educational workshops from digital tools reporter Ren LaForme of the Poynter Institute and from WGN-AM Radio's Host and social media expert Amy Guth, along with unique networking opportunities for all attendees.
WHO: B2B journalists, publishing designers, journalism students, and all ASBPE Chicago and ASBPE Upper Midwest chapter members
WHAT: The ASBPE Chicago Fall Editorial Bootcamp, featuring:
Digital Tools to Improve Your Newsroom (For Free!)
• In this 120-minute workshop, Ren La Forme will lead the way through free, easy-to-implement tools that you and your team can start using right away, along with strategies on how to make these tools "stick" on your newsroom.
Keynote Address: SEO Goals via Social Media Platforms
• WGN-AM radio host Amy Guth will demonstrate the overlooked opportunities for SEO 'wins' on social media platforms so you can easily, efficiently and quickly establish and maintain subject-matter expertise for the audiences you serve.
WHEN: 8:30 am – 12 pm on Friday, October 13
WHERE: Columbia College Conaway Center, 1104 S. Wabash St., Chicago, IL 60605
WHY: This half-day event wcj is hosted by the Chicago Chapter of ASBPE (the American Society of Business Publication Editors), in cooperation with Columbia College.
The bootcamp is an annual event designed to serve B2B journalism professionals and journalism students with education and networking opportunities.
HOW: Tickets are required. Register for the event on the ASBPE website:
http://asbpe.site-
About ASBPE
Founded in 1964 as the American Society of Business Press Editors, ASBPE is the professional association for full-time and freelance editors, writers, art directors, and designers employed in the business, trade, and specialty press. Membership is free for qualified B2B professionals. Regular educational seminars are held by local chapters. (http://www.asbpe.org/
Contact
Pete Wiltjer
***@pwmginc.com
