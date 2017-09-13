 
Industry News





Whitelabel ITSolutions Now Open for Colocation Hosting of Bitcoin/Cryptocurrency

Whitelabel ITSolutions, a custom colocation solutions provider, announces the colocation hosting of cryptocurrency with mining machines.
 
HACKENSACK, N.J. - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Whitelabel ITSolutions, a custom colocation solutions provider, today announces the start of cryptocurrency miners within their data center based in Hackensack, New Jersey for colocation hosting of cryptocurrency mining machines.

Cryptocurrency mining machines are specifically designed and highly-powerful computers built only for the purpose of performing algorithmic calculations to "mine" cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. These machines are essentially industrial-grade and consume a lot of electricity at the same time generating a high amount of heat.

Whitelabel ITSolutions wcj provides miners access to uninterruptable electricity supply at very economical rates. The data center design of intake and exhaust airflow, coupled with forced-air ventilation and superior cooling optimizes mining performance while protecting equipment from excessive heat damage.

Whitelabel ITSolutions has a team of experts in the fields of software and network engineering, thus being able to offer a full-spectrum of services related to small and large- scale cryptocurrency mining.

To get a pricing quote call (201) 425-4060 or visit http://whitelabelitsolutions.com/about-us/contact-us/

Contact
Whitelabel ITSolutions
***@whitelabelitsolutions.com
Source:
Email:***@whitelabelitsolutions.com
Posted By:***@whitelabelitsolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:Bitcoin Mining, Cryptocurrency Mining, Data Center
Industry:Technology
Location:Hackensack - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Features
Page Updated Last on: Sep 13, 2017
