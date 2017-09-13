News By Tag
Whitelabel ITSolutions Now Open for Colocation Hosting of Bitcoin/Cryptocurrency
Whitelabel ITSolutions, a custom colocation solutions provider, announces the colocation hosting of cryptocurrency with mining machines.
Cryptocurrency mining machines are specifically designed and highly-powerful computers built only for the purpose of performing algorithmic calculations to "mine" cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. These machines are essentially industrial-grade and consume a lot of electricity at the same time generating a high amount of heat.
Whitelabel ITSolutions wcj provides miners access to uninterruptable electricity supply at very economical rates. The data center design of intake and exhaust airflow, coupled with forced-air ventilation and superior cooling optimizes mining performance while protecting equipment from excessive heat damage.
Whitelabel ITSolutions has a team of experts in the fields of software and network engineering, thus being able to offer a full-spectrum of services related to small and large- scale cryptocurrency mining.
To get a pricing quote call (201) 425-4060 or visit http://whitelabelitsolutions.com/
Whitelabel ITSolutions
***@whitelabelitsolutions.com
Page Updated Last on: Sep 13, 2017