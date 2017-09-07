 
News By Tag
* CustomSoft
* Building Management
* construction Pune India
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987


Building Management Software successfully implemented by CustomSoft

CustomSoft successfully implemented wonder application to manage workers in Construction sector.
 
 
BuildingManagementSystem_Custom-Soft1
BuildingManagementSystem_Custom-Soft1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
CustomSoft
Building Management
construction Pune India

Industry:
Software

Location:
Pune - Maharashtra - India

PUNE, India - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Now a days there are many schemes going on in construction and real estate sector. It is difficult to track work record for everyone manually.
Building Management Software developed by CustomSoft allows users to manage day to activities on sites as well as task assignments and status for the same. Admin will assign task to all workers. Workers need to work accordingly and after completion of tasks worker put the status according.
Admin can generate various reports to cross check. Delay in work or improper work will be recorded.
Features of Building Management Software:
·        User and Admin Registration
·        Work Assignment
·        Report generation
·        Performance Management
·        Third Party API integration
Client Satisfaction means a lot for CustomSoft. Clients are happy with best performance of software and dedicated service from CustomSoft. Building Management software developed by CustomSoft is one of the best selling softwares by CustomSoft.
CustomSoft a leading Software Development wcj organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia,  Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..

CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.

To know more log on to www.custom-soft.com or send your requirement on info@custom-soft.com
End
Source:
Email:***@custom-soft.com
Posted By:***@custom-soft.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Custom Soft PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share