Building Management Software successfully implemented by CustomSoft
CustomSoft successfully implemented wonder application to manage workers in Construction sector.
Building Management Software developed by CustomSoft allows users to manage day to activities on sites as well as task assignments and status for the same. Admin will assign task to all workers. Workers need to work accordingly and after completion of tasks worker put the status according.
Admin can generate various reports to cross check. Delay in work or improper work will be recorded.
Features of Building Management Software:
· User and Admin Registration
· Work Assignment
· Report generation
· Performance Management
· Third Party API integration
Client Satisfaction means a lot for CustomSoft. Clients are happy with best performance of software and dedicated service from CustomSoft. Building Management software developed by CustomSoft is one of the best selling softwares by CustomSoft.
CustomSoft a leading Software Development wcj organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..
CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.
To know more log on to www.custom-soft.com or send your requirement on info@custom-
