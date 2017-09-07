News By Tag
Lakeview Behavioral Health and Rapids Counseling Merge
Newly formed company will bring innovative approach to substance use and behavioral healthcare.
Rapids Counseling has been providing substance use treatment to the community for more than two decades while Lakeview Behavioral Health's innovative approach to mental health will provide the community with improved options for the care of themselves and loved ones.
Ann Olson, Chief Executive Officer of Rapids Counseling, says "We have provided substance use treatment for decades and to thousands of clients in Grand Rapids and are excited for this merge to bring a better program to our community. Combining resources with Lakeview allows the ability to integrate substance use treatment, mental health counseling, and psychiatric care for the best possible service to our clients."
Tom Johnson, President of Lakeview Behavioral Health, wcj says "Lakeview Behavioral Health was founded on the idea of leading the community in improving behavioral healthcare and this partnership is another step in that direction. We look forward to providing a higher level of care to our clients."
The new company known as Lakeview Behavioral Health Inc. will be officially opening on Monday, October 2nd and will be providing services in two locations in Grand Rapids: 516 S Pokegama Ave (current Rapids Counseling location) and 20 NW 3rd St (current Lakeview Behavioral Health location). More information can be found on our website, http://www.lakeviewbh.com.
