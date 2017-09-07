 
Economic Development Collaborative–Ventura County's SBDC Expands Roster of Advisors

New advisor brings expertise in global entrepreneurship and ecommerce
 
 
CAMARILLO, Calif. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Economic Development Collaborative-Ventura County has added Jay Tsao to its team of 30-plus advisors providing free one-on-one consulting to local businesses to help area companies strengthen and grow their bottom line. Tsao's expertise in international trade and ecommerce will help local businesses looking to develop trade partnerships with Chinese companies and other global markets. The advisor services are provided through EDC-VC's Small Business Development Center of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties (SBDC).

"We are so happy to have Jay join our group of advisors. His strong background in international business and global ecommerce expands our ability to help area businesses take advantage of the amazing growth of e-trade commerce globally, as well as other growing opportunities in international markets," said Ray Bowman, director of the SBDC of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

Tsao is the founder and CEO of Globesmart Techonologies, a global B2E e-commerce marketplace startup utilizing innovative media and SaaS technology to facilitate commerce transactions and make trade between SME's easier around the world. As partner and board member of Scepture Corporation and BridgeArc Trading, he built several of the companies' ecommerce platforms and managed supply chain partners from raw material sourcing, OEM/private label development, pre/post production oversight, logistic strategies, and custom clearance. Tsao received his B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Loyola Marymount University; he obtained an M.B.A. from Cornell University, Johnson School of Management and is currently a candidate to receive his Master's of Liberal Arts in Finance from Harvard University.

The SBDC is funded by the SBA and provides professional business assistance at no cost to businesses. Participating businesses are required to follow a well-defined scope of work and report their economic successes. These SBA milestones are defined as job creation, increase in sales, capital investment, jobs retained and wcj business started. To learn more about SBDC's advisors and services, contact Alondra Gaytan at alondra.gaytan@edcsbdc.org (https://mayersonmarketing-my.sharepoint.com/personal/mary...), or call 805-384-1800 or visit edc-vc.com.

EDC-VC is a private, nonprofit organization that serves as a business-to-government liaison to assist businesses in Ventura County by offering programs that enhance the economic vitality of the region. For more information about the Small Business Development Center, loan programs, manufacturing outreach and international trade program, or other services available to small businesses through EDC-VC, contact Kelly Noble atkelly.noble@edc-vc.com or call 805-384-1800 ext. 21 or visit edc-vc.com.

Click to Share