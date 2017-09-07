News By Tag
Economic Development Collaborative–Ventura County's SBDC Expands Roster of Advisors
New advisor brings expertise in global entrepreneurship and ecommerce
"We are so happy to have Jay join our group of advisors. His strong background in international business and global ecommerce expands our ability to help area businesses take advantage of the amazing growth of e-trade commerce globally, as well as other growing opportunities in international markets," said Ray Bowman, director of the SBDC of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.
Tsao is the founder and CEO of Globesmart Techonologies, a global B2E e-commerce marketplace startup utilizing innovative media and SaaS technology to facilitate commerce transactions and make trade between SME's easier around the world. As partner and board member of Scepture Corporation and BridgeArc Trading, he built several of the companies' ecommerce platforms and managed supply chain partners from raw material sourcing, OEM/private label development, pre/post production oversight, logistic strategies, and custom clearance. Tsao received his B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Loyola Marymount University; he obtained an M.B.A. from Cornell University, Johnson School of Management and is currently a candidate to receive his Master's of Liberal Arts in Finance from Harvard University.
The SBDC is funded by the SBA and provides professional business assistance at no cost to businesses. Participating businesses are required to follow a well-defined scope of work and report their economic successes. These SBA milestones are defined as job creation, increase in sales, capital investment, jobs retained and wcj business started.
EDC-VC is a private, nonprofit organization that serves as a business-to-
