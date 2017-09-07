Country(s)
Contactability Wins 2017 WebAward for SmartFinancial.com
"We are excited about this recognition from the Web Marketing Association,"
SmartFinancial.com is one of the fastest growing insurance sites connecting over 250,000 consumers each month with the best insurance agents and carriers nationwide. SmartFinancial.com insurance comparison engine was built to provide the modern consumer an easy way to engage with our platform and be able to easily compare and buy wcj insurance from some of the top providers in the county.
"With SmartFinancial.com, we have endeavored to create the best possible consumer experience… ease of use, interactivity and high value content were at the forefront of our objectives,"
Insurance agents and carriers interested in learning more about partnership opportunities with Contactability can call 877-323-7750 or visit Contactability.com.
About Us:
Contactability is a leading insurance ad-tech company focused on delivering targeted, high-intent traffic for our insurance clients. We use proprietary customer acquisition software to connect in-market insurance consumers with our network of insurance agents and carrier partners nationwide. Founded by a team of insurance and technology experts, Contactability focuses on delivering measurable results and exceptional service. With offices in Columbus, OH and Costa Mesa, CA, Contactability is one of the fastest growing insurance customer acquisition companies in the US.
The WebAwards was founded in 1997 by the Web Marketing Association and is the standards-defining competition that sets industry benchmarks for the best web sites based on the seven criteria of a successful website. The goal of the WebAwards is to provide a forum to recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing some of the most effective websites on the Internet today. Beyond validation, entrants benefit from a website assessment by a professional judging panel, which provides specific feedback on how each site ranks against standards of excellence. For more information, visit www.webaward.org.
Media Contact
Contactability
877-323-7750
info@contactability.com
