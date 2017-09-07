Convergence Training Releases New Safety Incident Management System

Pacific Northwest Workforce Training Company Expands Software Offerings with Safety Incident Reporting Software

-- Convergence Training, a leading producer of online training and learning management software, announced today the release of the Convergence IMS (incident management system), its newest safety incident reporting software. The Convergence IMS and its companion mobile app are designed to centralize documentation, investigation, and compliant reporting for OSHA and MSHA incident recordkeeping.The Convergence IMS can either be integrated within the Convergence LMS (learning management system) or licensed as a stand-alone software tool. In either case, the IMS can be paired with the Incident mobile app, putting safety incident management in the hands of a company's entire workforce.Convergence Training owner and president, Randy Kohltfarber, offers some insight into the development of the software. "We have a long history of developing eLearning and software to meet clearly defined customer needs. And our new IMS is no exception. We designed the interface to be very intuitive, making it easy to document any type of injury, property damage, or near miss. Compliant reporting can be a confusing process, so we wanted to create something to help guide users and administrators wcj through all the steps of incident recordkeeping, investigation, root cause assessment, corrective action assignments, and reporting in compliant OSHA and MSHA formats. And we've already seen a huge demand right out of the gate."The Convergence IMS can be configured with company-specific details and information required by OSHA. Built-in incident categories, injuries and illnesses, root causes, and corrective actions can be customized and local treatment facilities can be added to the system. Incident scene photos and videos can be attached to any incident and witnesses can electronically sign statements in the field through the app. Automatic incident notifications can also be created for specified employees and managers to receive real-time incident investigation and reporting status.The release of the Convergence IMS and its mobile app help strengthen Convergence Training's commitment to help companies reduce the human and financial costs of safety incidents and stay compliant with federal regulations.Convergence Training is an award-winning producer of online training, training management software, and operational efficiency tools for mining, pulp and paper, general industry, and manufacturing.For more information on Convergence Training's eLearning content, compliance software, and online training courses, please visit ConvergenceTraining.com or call 800-619-2280.