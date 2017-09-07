News By Tag
Team Hodnett Wins Three Consecutive Pulse of the City Excellence in Customer Satisfaction Awards
Real estate leader Team Hodnett earns high praise from satisfied customers, leading to its third straight Pulse Award.
Pulse of the City News is committed to finding and honoring those companies in the building and construction industry that have provided an excellent experience for their customers. The Pulse research team analyzes research and information gathered from many sources, including online business and consumer user-review websites, blogs, social media, business-rating services, and other credible sources, and determines a yearly rating for each company. Companies that receive the highest possible rating of 4 to 5 stars earn the Pulse Award.
Since 2000, Team Hodnett has specialized in listing properties for sale and finding properties for buyers throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
"There are a lot of moving parts to a real estate transaction,"
Team Hodnett places a huge priority on partnering with clients, with an emphasis on communication. "We answer our phones, texts and emails promptly and provide answers that are needed, researching and providing our clients with all the information they need to make a decision to proceed forward with a transaction,"
The team's hard work has paid off, leading to not just a host of customer satisfaction awards, but also a large referral-based business. "Our clients appreciate the customer service, knowledge and way that we conduct our business," says Hodnett. "There are many happy clients, and they do us a great honor by referring their family, friends and business associates to our team."
Anne F., a client who has worked with Team Hodnett for nearly a decade selling several homes, has referred her daughter as well as several friends, stating she can't recommend Sharon and her team highly enough. "A friend who was moving here from California had very few homes to choose from in her price range and in the school district she wanted. Sharon contacted three realtors who had listings that had expired or had been cancelled to see if the sellers still wanted to sell their homes. Sharon got my friend into two of those homes (both were much better than anything on the market at the time), and my friend bought a beautiful home, in her price range, in the school district she wanted. Needless to say, she was thrilled!"
"We know it can be difficult to navigate the tricky waters of real estate," says Hodnett. "Our mission is to make that easier and also to make lifelong relationships that we can cherish for years to come. We want our clients to know how much we care. If we take great care of our clients, they will take great care of us!"
About Team Hodnett
Team Hodnett is part of Keller Williams Realty in Southlake, Texas. There are multiple Keller Williams offices through the world. The Southlake office is the number one Keller Williams office in the area and number two in the entire company. Currently, Team Hodnett ranks number three in the office of 650 agents.
Team Hodnett can be reached at 817-912-0700 or online at teamhodnett.com. Visit the team's Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/
About Pulse of the City News
Pulse of the City News dedicates itself to advancing excellence in customer service throughout the building and construction industry. We conduct research on customer experience in the industry on a rolling basis, independent of any industry participants to ensure its objectivity, using a balanced proprietary methodology of measurement. Ratings are reviewed annually and published on our website and through other means. Through The Stirling Center for Excellence, we provide training courses and other resource materials supporting increased customer service excellence.
For more information about Pulse of the City News, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.
