CASIO and "Ramz Al Kalem" Launch a Graffiti Art Festival Shock Tag

Mahmood Saleh Abbar Company –the authorized agent for the Japanese Casio electronic products

Casio

Contact

comma

***@commapr.com comma

End

-- in Saudi Arabia have organized a graffiti art festival with "Ramz Alkalem" for the graffiti artists who are willing to share their art with the world.The festival was took place in Virgin megastore based in the Roshana Mall, Jeddah on the 17of August with "Shock Tag" as its logo.Many graffiti artist of all ages have attended the festival and shared their art making their talents pop out. There were lots of different creative designs that appealed to the attendees. The festival also included a show were the latest G-shock and Baby – G watches were presented. As well as the container advertising presentation for graffiti art work outside Roshana Mall as a symbol of motivation for all of those who are interested in graffiti art.Such events are held as a part of the awareness campaigns series held by Abbar Company and Casio for graffiti lovers to introduce youth to this kind of art, starting from the community's responsibility towards the youth to sponsor and support the wcj local artists to encourage talents in all fields such as sports, fashion, culture and arts.Abbar co. also presented G-shock watches as gifts for the artists who gained the highest number of likes for their art work, encouraging the art they presented.The festival was honored to have many different types of youth that are interested in and love graffiti and G-shock watches, it was a special attendance in an event that pointed out, in a unique way, how both Casio and Abbar co. are caring about the youth and encouraging art, artists and all kinds of interests.