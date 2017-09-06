 
Industry News





Innovative and Efficient Touchscreen Solutions Now Available with Elegant and Durable Enclosures

By partnering with OKW, H+K is now able to offer their customers a one-stop shop for touchscreen solutions with elegant and durable enclosures, reducing time and money required for product development.
 
 
Hoffmann + Krippner Partners with OKW for Touchscreen Displays
Hoffmann + Krippner Partners with OKW for Touchscreen Displays
 
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Innovative and Efficient Touchscreen Solutions Now Available with Elegant and Durable Enclosures

Hoffmann + Krippner Partners with OKW

Hoffmann + Krippner, Inc is proud to announce a new manufacturing partnership with leading German manufacturer OKW Gehäuse GmbH.

OKW develops and markets design-oriented plastic and aluminum enclosures and turning knobs with numerous manufacturing and finishing techniques such as mechanical processing, varnish, print and EMC coating. They offer standard units and custom designed products.

Hoffmann + Krippner can now offer complete, modular touch systems consisting of the following components and processing steps:

• Front glass with frame according to customer design
• Bonding of touch sensor with front glass (optical bonding)
• API (Application Programming Interface) and PCAP evaluation / controller
• Commercially available displays / display controllers
• Enclosures with various mounting and electrical output options
• Some models provide unused space inside of the enclosure for additional boards / components

By combining expertise of two reputable manufacturers, H+K is now able to offer their customers a one-stop shop for touchscreen solutions with elegant and durable enclosures, reducing time and money invested by customers for product development.

The high-quality appearance of aluminum enclosures and absence of visible screws are only a few of the characteristics that make OKW enclosures an eye catcher. The enclosure portfolio by OKW offers solutions suited for wall, desk and mobile applications, and in combination with the integrated operating unit, they provide optimum functionality and individual design solutions.

"We are very excited about this new value-added product line in our portfolio," says Jens Kautzor, CEO of Hoffmann + Krippner, Inc.

For more information, please visit http://www.hoffmann-krippner.com or call us at 770-487-1950.

ABOUT HOFFMANN + KRIPPNER, INC.

The Hoffmann + Krippner Group, with sales offices around the globe, is your wcj specialist for input and output systems as well as sensors. Headquartered in Germany, Hoffmann + Krippner manufactures German-engineered, high quality products for over 35 years.

As the North American member of the Group, Hoffmann + Krippner, Inc. delivers these engineering, design and manufacturing services to the US and Canadian market.

As of 2014, Hoffmann + Krippner, Inc. has partnered with Altmann GmbH (manufacturer of high-precision potentiometers), inelta GmbH (manufacturer of LVDT and load cells), and PiL Sensoren GmbH (manufacturer of ultrasonic sensors). Beyond manufacturing of standard products, we always welcome the challenge of providing high-quality, custom solutions to our clients.

Contact:          Sabrina Huschens

         Marketing + Inside Sales Mgr.

         PO Box 1489, Woodstock, GA 30188

         s.huschens@hoffmann-krippner.com

         +1 (770) 487-1950

Mark Shapiro, SRS Tech PR
***@srs-techpr.com
