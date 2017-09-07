News By Tag
Execulink Telecom to Provide More Communities with Link TV
Execulink Telecom is excited to announce the launch of their awesome new Link TV service.
With this launch, Link TV will be available to Execulink Internet customers in 10 cities and the surrounding areas. These areas include: Brantford, Cambridge, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Mississauga, Toronto, Waterloo, and Woodstock.
"Our goal was to enhance your watching experience and ensure that Link TV was unlike any other TV service" said Ian Stevens, President and CEO of Execulink Telecom. "The flexibility to watch live TV on your TV, Tablet and Smartphone, as well as the convenience of managing your channels and packages yourself through an online portal, ensures that you will have an all-around awesome experience."
What makes Link TV unique is its total flexibility and personalization. With a variety of channel options including Single Picks, Theme Packs, build your own Pick Packs, and more, customers now have the freedom to personally create a TV lineup that suits the needs of their family at an affordable price. Link TV also allows flexibility in how you watch your TV. By downloading a virtual set-top box on a smart phone or tablet, you are able to take your TV with you anywhere in your home. Link TV has added benefits including Cloud DVR, which lets you record, pause, rewind and fast wcj forward your programming. You are able to use Restart TV to restart a show with the click of a button and Catch-Up TV allows you to watch a live TV show or event up to 24 hours after it originally aired, so you never will miss your favourite shows again.
Execulink Telecom is excited to offer this service and is confident that it will give many customers the television experience they want and deserve. For more information on the services, please call 1-866-706-1994 (tel:18667061994) or visit http://www.execulink.ca/
About Execulink Telecom
In operation since 1904, Execulink Telecom has evolved from a small independent local telephone company into one of the leading telecommunications providers in Ontario. Through innovation and forward-thinking, we cultivated our local telephony offerings to provide a full-scale suite of telecommunications services including data, internet, television, mobility and advanced voice features. These services are now available to all levels of industry, encompassing 50,000 business, enterprise, government, and residential customers.
