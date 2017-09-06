News By Tag
Online Cosmetics order app released by CustomSoft for U.K. based client
CustomSoft a leading software development company releases high performing software to order any type of cosmetics online.
Online Cosmetics order app is a perfect solution to order any cosmetic products that suits to your skin. After registration to the system user need to fill up one form having questionnaire related to body and skin of the user.
After filling this form user will get related products of various brands and costs. User can also get online consultation from dermatologist.
User can add multiple products into the cart and place an order
Features highlights:
· Easy and secured registration
· Complete skin survey based on the form filled by user
· Suggestions of various brands along with the ingredients
· User Manual with each product
· Online expert consultation
· Image Upload
· Home delivery of the products
· Payment Gateway
· Discounts and offers
· Review and feedback
Myara user of Online Cosmetics order app by CustomSoft said, " I was looking for some good quality beauty product to remove dark wcj circles. I filled up the form and within fraction of second I got list of various beauty products. I selected one and I got unbelievable result. This is very nice software and tested by experts."
