Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876

MacCase Shipping New Leather iPad Pro 10.5 and 12.9 Cases

New and updated Folio models for Apple's latest tablets arrive
 
 
The Premium Leather iPad Pro Folio by MacCase
The Premium Leather iPad Pro Folio by MacCase
 
CARLSBAD, Calif. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- MacCase has announced their new Premium Leather iPad Pro 10.5 and 12.9 cases are in stock and shipping. The new Premium Leather iPad Pro 10.5  and 12.9 Folios are hand crafted from vegetable dyed, ultra soft hides custom fitted to the iPad iPad 10.5 and 12.9 respectively. A pocket integrated into the front cover for the $100 Apple Pencil offers industry-leading protection for the stylist.

"We have had several setbacks in getting our new leather iPad Pro 10.5 and 12.9 cases in stock. Now that they are, it's been great to finally get them into the hands of waiting customers. These leather iPad Pro cases follow in a long line of folio style cases that dates back to the original iPad tablet. We're happy to carry on the tradition of building the world's best leather cases, now for the iPad Pro, " explained Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.

The book-like Folios are available in classic, pebble grain black leather and a raw, unfinished, distressed hide called Vintage. Each size can also be ordered as part of the MacCase wcj Custom iPad Pro Case Program. MSRP is $159.95 with a matching leather accessory pouch for the charging cable and other small accessories available for an additional $40.00. More detailed information can be found at the company's website - https://www.mac-case.com/collections/leather-ipad-pro-cas...

About MacCase

MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1999. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple 13" and 15" MacBook Pro Touch Bar laptops and iPad Pro 9.7, 10.5 and 12.9 tablets. MacCase products can be found at Ebags, Unbeatablesales.com, Viomart, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com and MacMall. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from www.mac-case.com.

Media Contact
Jody K. Deane
jody@mac-case.com
