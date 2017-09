Hypnotherapist, Katherine Zimmerman, Debuts "Gathering Your Gifts" Workshop

Katherine Zimmerman

Katherine Zimmerman

California Hypnotherapy Academy

619-710-9583



-- TranceTime founder, Katherine Zimmerman, announced that she will be conducting a brand new workshop on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 and 15, 2017 to help healing professionals discover their inner and often unknown talents.San Diego, CA – Sept. 10, 2017 – The two-day workshop will be held in Fair Oaks, CA and runs from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. each day. It's open to all healing professionals and no pre-requisite is required. The workshop counts as 15 continuing education hours for hypnotherapists.The cost is $329 for early registration by Sept. 23, 2017 and can be accomplished online. After that date, the cost will be $379. Those who wish to attend can also register by mail by sending a check in the appropriate amount, payable to the California Hypnotherapy Academy. The address is 3435 Camino del Rio S., Ste. 316, San Diego, CA 92108 and the check should include the name and date of the course.Many healing professionals unconsciously utilize abilities they don't realize they have. "Gathering Your wcj Gifts" will help individuals identify both known and latent talents and how to combine them for new possibilities. Participants will also explore and learn how to draw on their past and future life gifts, along with how they might evolve in the future.Those who are conscious of their gifts know how to utilize them for the benefit of themselves and others to live with a higher degree of light and joy. Those attending the live training will participate in exercises, demonstrations and supervised practice. Attendees will emerge with the tools to create a program for their clients and a manual is included.The "Gathering Your Gifts" workshop on Oct. 14-15 is open to all in the healing profession and provides valuable insight into identifying the inborn gifts and talents that make them so effective at their work, many of which they may not know they possess. It also offers attendees the opportunity to detect and recognize associated talents for a better awareness and understanding of the world around them and their place in it. http://trancetime.com/ continuing-education/ live-ce-courses/ About Katherine ZimmermanKatherine Zimmerman is an internationally-known author and speaker, Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist, Reiki Master, and EFT practitioner with a private practice. She is the Director of the California Hypnotherapy Academy offering CE courses and an independent study program. She's been in practice and teaching since 1989.Media ContactKatherine ZimmermanTranceTime FounderPhone: 619-710-9583Website: http://trancetime.com