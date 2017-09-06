Local Private School Opens Doors To Hurricane Students

Midcities Montessori in Hurst welcomes displaced students into elementary program

-- Thousands of evacuees have come to the Dallas/ Fort Worth area following the devastation of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Included in those numbers are elementary aged students displaced from their home and Montessori school. Although public schools are actively enrolling students, the needs of children accustomed to a different learning style are not being met. Midcities Montessori, a local elementary school, is opening its doors to elementary students in need of education during this transitional time until they can return home."One of our primary goals as a school is to teach our students the value of giving back to their community," said school owner, Kim Olstrup. "There is no better way to give back than by welcoming displaced Montessori students and offering them something familiar after such tragedy."The school is accepting donations through their MMS Enrichment Fund to cover basic supplies, curriculum, teacher salaries and the expenses needed to educate Texas children, and welcome them into the school.Donations can be made directly to the school to their mailing address at 1313 Karla Drive, or online at www.paypal.me/mmsfund.About wcj Midcities Montessori & the MMS Enrichment Fund: Midcities Montessori is an authentic elementary Montessori environment serving students in first through eighth grade. Midcities Montessori is conveniently located in Hurst, TX. The MMS Enrichment Fund is a pending 501c3 nonprofit organization fiscally sponsored by Central Arts of Bedford that provides financial support to enhance educational programs, aids students needing financial assistance, and funds enrichment activities for students and staff. For more information visit www.midcitiesmontessori.com