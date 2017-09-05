News By Tag
* CERATIZIT
* CTS24Z
* Emo
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Learn more about our new high-performance CTS24Z grade at EMO 2017
From 18 to 23 September, the competence brand Toolmaker Solutions by CERATIZIT will present solid carbide rods and end mill blanks in the new high-performance CTS24Z grade at EMO 2017 in Hanover.
Toolmaker Solutions by CERATIZIT – highlights
We are pleased to present our complex product portfolio, including:
- a comprehensive stock range of carbide rods
- customised and near net shape preforms
- CTS24Z – the new grade for difficult materials
New high-performance CTS24Z grade
Our wide and innovative grade range wcj satisfies the exacting demands of the modern precision tooling industry. For all materials and machining tasks, you can find grades specially developed for the given application.
We are launching a new high-performance grade for the machining of difficult materials like titanium or Inconel with CTS24Z. Applications in the aerospace industry, in particular, demand a lot from the tooling systems. Having virtually the same hardness, CTS24Z is however even tougher than our proven grades CTS18D and CTS20D. This extreme toughness offers maximum protection against ruptures and ensures consistent performance of your tools.
CERATIZIT at EMO 2017
Join our team in Hall 5, Stand B70 and discover more about our innovative solutions. Our experts look forward to meeting you!
Media Contact
CERATIZIT S.A.
+352 31 20 85-1
***@ceratizit.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse