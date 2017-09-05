News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Artezio Invites CodingFest Winners to Take Part in Internship Program
The winners of CodingFest will undertake an internship at Artezio. Based on the professional competition, the top software engineers were awarded with personal certificates that offered them a working and training opportunity at Artezio.
CodingFest attendees had an opportunity to try their hands at implementation of a socially significant project on child protection in the information environment and suggest their own developments to potential customers. All projects were judged by the jury members. In 2017, Artezio became an official partner of CodingFest and has introduced its own awards. Artezio specialists were also on a jury, which allowed them to personally judge the quality of works and focus on the brightest developers.
"Talented software engineers are the basis of Artezio's team. For this reason, we always strive to support events that allow gifted people to prove themselves. An opportunity to undertake an internship at Artezio is the next step for young developers who would be interested in learning to work in an experienced team on exciting international projects," says Anastasia Panshyna, Marketing Director at Artezio and CodingFest jury member.
At the end of the competition, Artezio invited three candidates to undertake an internship. They were recognized as the best frontend and full stack developers at the event.
"At Artezio, we have Junior Labs, a special program for selecting and training first-time developers. It allows us to adapt specialists to production processes, increase beginners' and university graduates' level of knowledge and practical experience. Junior Labs is a multi-stage program that has already proven its efficiency, thus allowing Artezio to undertake key projects on the CIS, European, and US markets," comments Anastasia Panshyna.
Before the end of 2017, Artezio will take part in a number of professional competitions and events where it will act as a sponsor.
About Artezio
Artezio is a private company established in 2000 with the focus on software development and consulting services. Since 2005, Artezio has been a member of the LANIT group of companies. Artezio engineers have completed more than 1000 projects for customers in Russia, Western Europe, Israel, Japan, US, and Canada.
Find out more: http://www.artezio.com
Contact
Alexander Nikolaichuk, PR manager, Artezio
***@artezio.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse