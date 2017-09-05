Artezio Invites CodingFest Winners to Take Part in Internship Program

The winners of CodingFest will undertake an internship at Artezio. Based on the professional competition, the top software engineers were awarded with personal certificates that offered them a working and training opportunity at Artezio.

Alexander Nikolaichuk, PR manager, Artezio

***@artezio.com Alexander Nikolaichuk, PR manager, Artezio

-- Coding Fest is held annually, and it gathers several hundred beginners as well as experienced developers, analytics, and designers. In 2017, more than 300 participants were registered at the festival.CodingFest attendees had an opportunity to try their hands at implementation of a socially significant project on child protection in the information environment and suggest their own developments to potential customers. All projects were judged by the jury members. In 2017, Artezio became an official partner of CodingFest and has introduced its own awards. Artezio specialists were also on a jury, which allowed them to personally judge the quality of works and focus on the brightest developers."Talented software engineers are the basis of Artezio's team. For this reason, we always strive to support events that allow gifted people to prove themselves. An opportunity to undertake an internship at Artezio is the next step for young developers who would be interested in learning to work in an experienced team on exciting international projects," says Anastasia Panshyna, Marketing Director at Artezio and CodingFest jury member.At the end of the competition, Artezio invited three candidates to undertake an internship. They were recognized as the best frontend and full stack developers at the event."At Artezio, we have Junior Labs, a special program for selecting and training first-time developers. It allows us to adapt specialists to production processes, increase beginners' and university graduates' level of knowledge and practical experience. Junior Labs is a multi-stage program that has already proven its efficiency, thus allowing Artezio to undertake key projects on the CIS, European, and US markets," comments Anastasia Panshyna.Before the end of 2017, Artezio will take part in a number of professional competitions and events where it will act as a sponsor.