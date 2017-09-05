Notion Press publishes a contemporary self-help book Avinash Choudhari's 'Whispers of Life'

End

-- Notion Press, India's fastest growing self-publishing company has published a contemporary Self-help book 'Whispers of Life' authored by Avinash Choudhari.In his book, Avinash stresses the importance of being able to listen. He tells us that life whispers constantly, the only barrier we face is our ability to listen to its voice. He tells us our lives are currently full of questions, questions we can find the answer to should we so wish.He shares with us all the monologues and dialogues with life, the answers to the questions he asked, the simple truths life told him, and even the answer to his purpose in life. He also wrote in his book exactly how one can initiate a dialogue with life. If one is looking for answers and not being able to find then , this book will surely assist them to revaluate themselves and understand the beauty of life.Avinash Choudhari is a modern spiritualist with path breaking concepts on how to simplify life and live it to its full potential. He firmly believes that through effective communication we can align ourselves with the source, life, inner self, society and lead an enriching, productive and harmonious life. He is an MBA, has an Advanced Diploma in Behavioural skills training and facilitation and Certified NLP PRACTIONER from European community for NLP. He is a trainer and a Coach who specializes in improving communication skills to develop better relationships in personal life and improve productivity in professional life.Published by Notion Press the book 'Whispers of Life' is currently available on Amazon, Flipkart and other ecommerce site.