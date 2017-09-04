News By Tag
Northwestern Mutual–Chicago High-Impact Internship Provides Professional and Personal Development
Engaging educational and social activities at company's annual meeting delivers inspiration, learning and networking opportunities.
"The Annual Meeting is a tremendous experience for networking and professional development,"
"It was crazy to see thousands of people unite in one city," agreed Samea Akhtar, a senior at Loyola University. "It made me see visually the immense impact we have all around the country."
For Ally Holland, a senior at Wheaton College, hearing the personal stories of how the company has impacted the lives of clients was most inspiring. "It drives home the importance of the work we do as financial representatives,"
The multi-day event featured company leaders, industry experts and motivational speakers who provide advice and inspiration on a series of topics ranging from finding your true passion in life to building a successful financial planning practice.
Aside from professional development, students enhance their social development. "I was able to connect on a personal level with the team in my district office and formed stronger bonds," said Justin Bungag, a graduate of DePaul University who is participating in the post -graduate program.
The bonds also were strengthened among students from the different Chicago area schools, said Andresen. "The paths of students at DePaul, Loyola and UIC don't often cross with those at Dominican, Wheaton or Elmhurst. It was great to see close relationships develop and new friendships formed."
Another not to miss is the College Awards Show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the internship program and a private concert with Grammy award-winning pop icon Christina Aguilera at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry. Further information on the firm can be found at http://chicago.nm.com.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach including both insurance and investments, we empower people to be financially confident so they can live life differently. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company holds more than $100 billion of client assets as a part of its wealth management company and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 97 on the 2017 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2017.
