Tips on Finding the Ideal, Incredibly Affordable, Slide-In Double Oven Range from Oldfield's
"The next time you have lots of friends or family over, wouldn't it be great to cook a turkey or main dish on the upper oven while baking your pies on the lower one?," asks Mr. Rimmer. "Why get stuck in the kitchen when the party's going on?"
For maximum cooking convenience and performance, it's easy to understand why deluxe features can be hard to find in an affordable slide-in double oven. Look no further than the GE Profile line, which you can learn about in the video.
"With the 30" GE Profile, you get more than two basic ovens," Mr. Rimmer explains. "You get a pair of fully featured, self-cleaning ovens that broil and bake in either the top or bottom ovens — with smaller traditional cooking in the top, and full-size convection technology in the bottom."
Ultimate Cooking Convenience.
"Flexibility is what a lot of people are looking for these days," notes Mr. Rimmer. "While we don't simultaneously use double-walled ovens all the time, having two independent ovens is a huge help when entertaining a big crowd."
Not only does the GE Profile have two ovens, they're also completely separate. "You won't have to worry about the heat bleeding from one oven to the other," Mr. Rimmer says.
"The bottom oven is larger and offers precise European convection technology for more-even heating." You can boil, bake and do other kinds of cooking the easy way.
Your Choice of Electric or Gas.
Whether you're in the market for an electric or gas range, there are three reasons to be excited about the GE Profiles, explains Mr. Rimmer: "Really good quality, a really good price, and features seldom found in other ranges on the market."
During Oldfield's September-long Cooking for Fall Sale, you can choose from the GE Profile 30" range in electric (the PS 950) or gas (the PGS 950) models.
The GE Profile gas version has a 20,000 BTU burner on the top, whose higher output is great for someone who cooks a lot. This model also has a simmer burner that goes go down to 5,000 BTUs (about 140 degrees).
"So you'll get a really low simmer as well," notes Mr. Rimmer, "which is perfect for, say, melting chocolate."
Great Value and Great Looking, Too.
"To sum it up, the GE Profile series is a really good quality-range,"
"What's more, the GE profiles give you a real custom look," he notes. Both the gas and electric models are available in either the Silver/Black stainless steel finish or the Slate finish.
"The slate finish is exclusive to GE, and people love it. You don't get fingerprints on the slate finish, and it looks very elegant," Mr. Rimmer says.
"Plus the slate look goes really well with stainless steel appliances, if you don't want to replace your other kitchen appliances right now. GE has a large family of slate appliances."
Act Now for the Best Prices in Lane County.
"The great thing is that Oldfield's was able to get a really good buy on these ovens during our Get Cooking for Fall Sale, which runs through September 30 or until current stock sells out," Mr. Rimmer says.
"The electric oven is normally $2,699, but we're selling it now for $1,899 — so that's $800 off," he adds. "The gas version features both a gas range and a gas top; it's normally $2,999, but right now we've got it for $1,999."
With the lowest prices on GE Profile ranges ever, you won't need to wait until Black Friday. "These premium ranges have never been this low ,and they won't be this low on Black Friday," Mr. Rimmer says. "I can guarantee that."
Act Now for the Best Selection and the Best Deals
"As long as GE has the Profiles in their warehouse, we're able to offer this sale," he says. So you'll want to act now for the best selection.
In addition to saving up to $1,000, the GE Profile Ranges sold by Oldfield's come with full manufacturer's warranties and 12-month financing OAC.
"If we don't have exactly what you're looking for in a GE Profile Range, I'm sure we can show you something in our regular stock that fits your budget and your needs," Mr. Rimmer says.
Oldfield's is getting fresh merchandise in all the time, so it's a good idea just to come by and see what's new. "We have everything on display waiting for you," he adds, "and we're happy to demonstrate their features and benefits.
So don't miss Oldfield's Get Cooking for Fall Sale now through September 30, or while current stock lasts. But when they're gone at these record-low prices, they're gone.
"We would love to help you choose your next slide-in double-oven range," Mr. Rimmer adds. Oldfield's Appliance has been in business here in Lane County since 1936, and the store has been in the Rimmer family since 1976.
To learn more, visit www.oldfieldsappliance.com or call 541-485-6000. Oldfield's Appliance is located at 1465 W. 7th Ave. in Eugene.
OLDFIELD'S APPLIANCE
1465 W. 7th Ave., Eugene OR 97402
541-485-6000
joel@oldfieldsappliance.com
Contact
Joel Rimmer
***@oldfieldsappliance.com
