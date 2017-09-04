News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FiberGuide and ICT Society of Zambia Sign an Agreement to Organize Optical Network Training i
Under the terms of the agreement, FiberGuide will facilitate the training while ICTSZ will serves as the local contact point for the training programs. While several courses will be rolled out in Zambia under this agreement, the initial focus is on Certified Optical Network Associate (CONA).
Developed by UK based Optical Technology Training (OTT), CONA is specifically designed for network engineers, transmission engineers, network planners, project managers and professionals in related roles. Those with interest in long distance networks, metro networks, mobile backhaul, dark fiber, enterprise wide area networks, and data center interconnects will benefit the most from the course.
The course focuses on single channel, SWDM, CWDM and DWDM at 10Gbps and 25Gbps per channel. CONA is a pre-requisite for CONE which focuses on more advanced topics such as coherent detection, flexigrid, polarization multiplexing and other higher data rates (100Gbps and beyond) related concepts.
"Training in optical networking to Zambian professionals involved in the planning and rollout of expansive fiber optic networks within and across Zambian borders empowers them to take more ownership of the planning and deployment of their own networks", said Dr. Jabulani Dhliwayo of FiberGuide. "In a continent in which most critical fiber optic networks are developed as turn key solution by Asian or European vendors, indigenous professionals risk failing to influence the impact of network planning on overall cost of ownership, long term bandwidth demand, longevity, and the society if they lack training", continued Jabulani.
About FiberGuide
FiberGuide is a consulting and fiber optic training company based in Fairfax, Virginia. The company offers both pre-scheduled and custom training events in North America and a selection of locations in Africa. FiberGuide has years of experience delivering fiber optic training courses in many countries.
For more information on the training, visit Certified Optical Network Associate (CONA) (http://fiberguide.net/
For more information on other training courses in fiber optics (http://fiberguide.net/
Media Contact
Alfred Mapuranga
***@fiberguide.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse