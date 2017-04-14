Country(s)
Industry News
Fiberguide Launches a Free Quotation and Proposal Service for Server Colocation, Global Wide Area Networking (WAN) and Internet Access
The Fiberguide quotation and proposal service enables companies to request quotations or proposals from multiple vendors using a single source
WASHINGTON - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Fiberguide, an information and communications technology (ICT) consulting company, announced today that it is launching a quotation and proposal service for data center colocation services, global wide area networking (WAN) solutions and private Internet access.
With tens of thousands of colocation data centers around the globe, identifying the most suitable and cost effective colocation data center provider can be a daunting task for many IT managers. Using a colocation data center location tool, Fiberguide matches clients with the most suitable services, anywhere in the world. Fiberguide will then source one or more quotations from relevant providers on behalf of the client. Potential clients can submit their requirements on the Fiberguide colocation quotation form.
The Fiberguide global wide area network provider network consists of hundreds of MPLS VPN, Carrier Ethernet, WDM services, dark fiber and top tier Internet access providers. With access to a large repository of fiber optic maps and other essential provider details, Fiberguide can easily match clients to readily available WAN solutions for connecting their geographically dispersed locations – whether they are within national borders or separated by oceans. To submit their queries, potential clients can point their browser to the Fiberguide contact form or the SD-WAN quotation request form. Alternatively, RFQs or RFPs can also be sent by email to info@fiberguide.net
"Through this service, we also offer guidance to multinational corporations and International organizations seeking Interconnection services in different parts of the world. Our data center selection tool helps us to quickly identify interconnection facilities in all continents of the world" said Dipak Patel, technical director at Fiberguide.
About Fiberguide
Based in the Washington DC Metro, FiberGuide consulting services is your gateway to thousands of global colocation data center and networking providers.
Fiberguide leverages its technical expertise, state of the art software, a large up to date database of thousands of colocation data centers across the globe and extensive global fiber optic maps from partner providers to support IT managers interested in server colocation, wide area networking (WAN) solutions and dedicated Internet.
Contact
Fiberguide
***@fiberguide.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse