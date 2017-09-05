Country(s)
Guyana Goldstrike Appoints Zijin Midas Exploration Fund Member Dr. Tony Gou P. Geo
The Zijin Midas Exploration Fund is a Strategic Investment Fund that Invests in Junior Mining Companies.
Dr. Guo is the founder and Chairman of the Association of Chinese Canadian Mining Professionals in Canada which aims to provide a technical and investment networking group for Chinese professionals in the mining industry in Canada and a member of the technical committee of the Zijin Midas Exploration Fund, a strategic investment fund that invests in junior mining companies. The fund's mandate is to invest strategically, and on a global basis, with a focus on exploration projects demonstrating potential for a large discovery.
"We are honored to have Dr. Guo as the first member of our Advisory Board and his expertise will provide a critical role in the advancement of our objectives at the Marudi Gold Project," stated Mr. Peter Berdusco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Guyana Goldstrike. "Our near-term focus will be the strategic exploration of high-priority mineralized targets on the property giving us an opportunity to add ounces beyond our historic resource estimate and the implementation and exploitation of our mining license", continued Mr. Berdusco.
Dr. Guo has over 30 years' experience in the mining industries having worked on mineral exploration and development projects/mines in China, Mongolia, Africa, US and Canada. His business expertise includes mineral resource exploration, estimation, development, assessment, acquisition and project management. He has worked for companies such as Jinshan Gold Mines, China Gold International, Behre Dolbear Group and is the founder and Chairman of the Association of Chinese Canadian Mining Professionals in Canada.
Dr. Guo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in geology from the Nanjing University and a doctoral degree in geology and exploration from the China University of Mining and Technology. He is a registered professional geoscientist in the Province of British Columbia, Canada, and a committee member of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America.
About the Marudi Gold Project
The Marudi Gold Project is the Company's flagship project located in Guyana, South America. Marudi is unique in that it has three known gold bearing areas, specifically the alluvial areas, the saporlite overburden and the lower hard-rock. 42,000 metres of diamond drilling (141 holes) has been performed on the property's hard-rock by prior operators. This historical work has delineated multiple historical mineral resource estimates on the wcj Project. For information concerning these estimates and the Project, readers are encouraged to review "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Marudi Property, Guyana", a technical report prepared for the Company by Derrick Strickland, P. Geo., and is available on the Company's website www.guyanagoldstrike.com/
* The Company considers these estimates to be historical, and cautions that a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.The Company does consider these historical estimates to be relevant as they may indicate the presence of gold mineralization and favourable geology.
About Guyana
The Republic of Guyana is located in South America between Venezuela and Suriname. The country is English speaking under British Common Law with a democratically elected government. It has an established mining act and rich history of gold production. In 2013, 458,000 ounces of gold were produced by operators mining in the country. The Guiana Shield has over 100 million ounces of gold inventory and is world-recognized as a premier gold region.* With geological continuity with West Africa, the shield is highly prospective and very under-explored. In 2016, two mines declared the commencement of commercial production: Aurora deposit (Guyana Goldfields) and the Karouni deposit (Troy Resources).
* Independent Technical and Environmental Review Karouni Gold Project - Guyana, Behre Dolbear Australia Pty Ltd, April 29, 2016
Qualified Person
Locke Goldsmith, M.Sc., P. Eng, P. Geo, Chief Geologist and Exploration Manager is the Company's Qualified Person for technical disclosure in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Goldsmith has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.
The Company encourages all interested parties to visit the Company's website for further information or contact the company via telephone or email: info@guyanagoldstrike.com or 1.877.844.4661.
Website: http://www.guyanagoldstrike.com
