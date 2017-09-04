MOHAP issues warning against risks of malpractice by unlicensed practitioners

UAE Health systems aim at ensuring public health and medical liability law protects the community against malpractice

-- UAE, September 9, 2017 - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has issued a warning against cases of malpractice impacting patients in some medical centers and clinics, that do not comply with the official health regulations. This is part of efforts to raise awareness among the community, and to protect all individuals from malpractice and from medical equipment's in unlicensed beauty centers as well as nutritional supplements with therapeutic claims and hormonal supplements in fitness centers without having the necessary licensing, and that poses health threats and can cause complications.Cosmetic surgeries attract beauty aspirersH.E. Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing at MOHAP, noted that unlicensed cosmetic procedures can lead to serious complications. Most of these procedures are being conducted by non-specialized professionals with no medical background who use poor-quality cosmetic products and operate in environments that lack hygiene and proper sterilization and do not offer access to emergency care in case of complication that could be in the form of burns, fainting, fatigue and other health complications that occur with unlicensed practitioners. This is happening outside the licensed health institutions in UAESome beauty centers outside the licensed health institutions may temporarily employ visiting doctors or cosmeticians who bring in low-quality cosmetics, and conceal patient medical reports. This sort of malpractice is a criminal offense and is deemed punishable by law.H.E. Dr. Al Amiri also discussed popular procedures such as Botox and fillers, in addition to other unmonitored use of laser procedures. He noted that some people working in the field of beauty do not have any form of medical education, and they perform procedures in which they do not specialize. Some false practitioners even offer home-based services.Some Fitness clubs are providing medical substances that claim to enhance muscle structure without licenseThe Assistant Undersecretary noted that some fitness centers sell and promote supplements that claim to achieve enhanced muscle structure, under the supervision of trainers who lack experience and are unaware of the risks borne by these products, its source, quality and licensing status. This can lead to a number of complications that affect the liver and kidneys. We have noticed an increasing number of hospitalizations as a result of consuming these medications, and mainly the injectable hormones. The Ministry works in cooperation with different municipalities to monitor these nutritional substances being sold to young people and bodybuilders.Medical liability law is a legislative umbrella that protects society from wrongdoingH.E. Dr. Al Amiri explained that the Ministry has worked to implement a strict framework for better control over requirements for medical practices. Article 4 of the decree stipulates the following: The doctor must follow the rules, regulations and procedures for practicing the profession according to his degree and field of specialization;record the health status of the patient and his/her personal and family history prior to initiating diagnosis and treatment; and use the necessary diagnostic and medical devices in the diagnosis and treatment of patients with all due diligence and according to the accepted scientific principles, and explain the various treatment options to patients.The law also requires a thorough description of the treatment, the dose, and the method of use, in a clearly written statement with the name and signature of the practitioner, and the date of the prescription. The same should be explained to the patient or his caregiver. The patient or his caregiver must also be notified about the nature of his disease, its level, and this depends on the psychological status of the patient. The patient's caregivers are required to be informed should the patient be unable to understand, due to poor condition. A patient or his guardian must be informed about any complications that can occur as a result of the treatment or surgery he or she will undergo, with the ways to treat it.In some cases, doctors would use experimental products without informing the patients. Article 12, Paragraph 2 of the Medical Liability Act prohibits the conduct of research or medical experiments on a person except with his written consent and the approval of the competent authority.Inspections are regularly conducted at all medical facilitiesH.E. Dr. Al Amiri explained that the Empowerment and Health Compliance Department has appointed a specialized team to conduct regular inspections of all medical facilities to ensure full compliance with the requirements and regulations. Secret shoppers and members of the community also carry out inspections to ensure public safety. When instances of malpractice are uncovered, security authorities conduct seizures, with violators transferred to the appropriate judicial authority. The erring establishment may be closed, and the closing period depends on the seriousness of the damaged caused.Access to reliable medical treatments from licensed centersH.E requests patients seeking cosmetic treatments to consult professionals in licensed establishments, to protect their health and save their money. Especially that UAE health sector has access to a range of advanced medical facilitates approved by some of the most reputed international health accreditation bodies.Community members are urged to contact the Ministry or local health authorities should they know of any malpractice being conductedThe Ministry emphasizes the importance of disregarding any health information not published by the ministry or local health authorities. Members of the community are urged to contact the Ministry should they see any misleading advertisements or know of any malpractice being conducted outside of licensed health facilities. Community members can get in touch by using the toll-free number 80011111, via the Tamenni Portal, or by contacting the police.