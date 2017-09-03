Largest Collection of Casio Edifice Watches in India

Casio Edifice remains as one of the hot and happening watch collections of the brand in Indian watch market.

-- Seeing the startling growth of their watches in the country's market, the brand has decided to enhance the collection of watches so that people can get easily hold of it.Casio, one of the largest watch producing brand in the world has a wide array of watches for the Indian watch wearers. Seeing the whopping increase of sales in their watches in the country, the brand has decided to expand the production of watches in the country so that the buyers can get them easily.After G-Shock, Edifice is the popular collection from Casio that attracts the Indian watch wearers with their amazing designs and brilliant textures. For example, the Casio Edifice EFR-546BKG-1AVUDF watch is for the modern women. It has a rose-gold bezel with round shape. This bezel not only protects the piece from heat and also makes the wrist of a lady beautiful. There are three time-adjusting buttons at the right of the case. They are rotated by the wearers to change the time. Chronograph sub-dials are carved on the black dial to measure the speed of time in seconds, minutes and hours. Its black and rose-golden strap is a scintillating one that sits on her wrist and makes her crazy.Another one, the Casio Edifice EFR-549BB-2AVUDF is created for the men with dashing attitudes. The blue trendy bezel looks appealing on the wrist of a wearer. A day date counter is located at the 3 o'clock position to display both the current day and date of a month. Three push buttons are located at the right part of the case. They are used by the wearers to change the time. 50mm case of this model is made of steel so that it can last for a longer period of time. Chronograph sub-dials are ornamented that records the pace of time in seconds, minutes and hours. Mineral crystal glass keeps it free from scratches and shatters.A perfect example of fine watch making is Casio Edifice EFR-547BKG-1AVUDF. It has a tempting structure that makes the men enchanting. The round rose-golden bezel is a sizzling one that looks like a tachymeter scale. Its 44mm black dial is embellished brilliantly with the time-markers and chronograph sub-dials. Date display counter is present at the 3 o'clock position. It shows the current date to the wearers. Three time-adjusting buttons are located at the right part of the case. They are used by the wearers to change the time. Addition of mineral crystal glass gives the watch protection from scratches and shatters.All the mentioned watches are available at The Prime-Luxury Watch Boutiques across the country.The Prime, largest watch seller in India with over 25 years of experience deals with brands like Omega, Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Citizen, Casio and much more. It has showrooms that are present in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. Their watch shops have enchanting outlays that makes the wearers appealed. Apart from it, they also give unbelievable offers to the customers and post-sales service that delights the customers.https://www.theprimewatches.com/