MedShare Mobilizes Response to Hurricanes Harvey & Irma

Opportunities for Bay Area Community Members to Actively Support Relief Efforts
 
 
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- MedShare (https://www.medshare.org/) is proud to formally announce its mobilization plans to meet the needs of those affected by Hurricane Harvey and those in the path of Hurricane Irma. Since Hurricane Harvey made landfall, MedShare's three regions in San Leandro, Atlanta, and the New York Metro area, have been coordinating (http://www.medshare.org/flood-relief/) with local nonprofit organizations in the affected areas to coordinate effective aid through our global Disaster Relief Program (http://www.medshare.org/disaster-relief/). Relief efforts have been challenging given the scale, scope, and rapid succession of the storms, but our extensive experience responding to disasters around the world puts us in a unique position to respond quickly and effectively.

"We have seen these kinds of disasters before and have systems in place to rapidly and efficiently deliver aid to those who need it," said Eric Talbert, Western Regional Director. "Our logistics personnel are constantly monitoring the situation so we can send our supplies to the areas that need us the most."

MedShare has partnered with Convoy of Hope (https://www.convoyofhope.org/) and Texas Diaper Bank (http://www.texasdiaperbank.org/) to directly deliver medical and humanitarian aid to Houston-area families in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. We are coordinating with local medical organizations to assist in direct relief efforts for communities in the US and Caribbean impacted by Irma.

MedShare is also responding to the devastating mudslides in Sierra Leone and the monsoon flooding taking lives in South Asia. Concerned community members can contribute to relief for these disasters as well as local hurricane relief efforts through MedShare.

How People Can Help

Bay Area community members wishing to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma can do so in the following ways:

• Donate directly to Hurricane Harvey relief and Hurricane Irma Relief
• Donate medical (http://www.medshare.org/donate-medical-supplies/) and essential care items directly at our Western Region Volunteer Center in San Leandro. (2937 Alvarado Street, San Leandro, CA 94577 Monday through Friday, 8:30am until 4pm)
• Volunteer (http://www.medshare.org/volunteer/) to help sort and pack disaster relief supplies in San Leandro.
• Hold a supply drive at your organization, contact donate@medshare.org.
• Donate to MedShare's global Disaster Relief Fund as we support communities threatened by natural disasters.

A History of Service to Those in Need

In 2018, MedShare will celebrate 20 years of providing lifesaving medical supplies to communities affected by poverty and disaster. Our commitment to improving the quality of life of people in underserved communities has allowed us to deliver aid to those who need it most in 100 countries around the world.

The devastation of Hurricane Harvey will have a lasting impact on the people of Texas, and Hurricane Irma is predicted to have historically destructive effects on communities in its path, but MedShare is prepared to provide medical and humanitarian aid as our neighbors weather the storms.

About MedShare

MedShare (http://www.medshare.org/) is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world.  And this year, MedShare is celebrating 20 years of impacting its local and global communities. For more information, please visit the organization's website at www.medshare.org.

Volunteer & Distribution Center

2937 Alvarado Street
San Leandro, CA 94577 USA
510-567-7070

Media Contact

Jarie Bolander, JSY PR & Marketing: (415) 385-2348, jarie@jsypr.com

Regional Director

Eric Talbert, etalbert@medshare.org

Corporate Media Contact

Caitlin Fischer, Marketing & Communications Specialist, (404) 537-5074, media@medshare.org

MedShare Social Media Channels

Twitter: @MedShare (https://twitter.com/medshare)

Facebook @MedShareWesternRegion (https://www.facebook.com/MedShareWesternRegion/)

Instagram: @MedShareOfficial (https://www.instagram.com/medshareofficial/)
