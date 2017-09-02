News By Tag
MedShare Mobilizes Response to Hurricanes Harvey & Irma
Opportunities for Bay Area Community Members to Actively Support Relief Efforts
"We have seen these kinds of disasters before and have systems in place to rapidly and efficiently deliver aid to those who need it," said Eric Talbert, Western Regional Director. "Our logistics personnel are constantly monitoring the situation so we can send our supplies to the areas that need us the most."
MedShare has partnered with Convoy of Hope (https://www.convoyofhope.org/
MedShare is also responding to the devastating mudslides in Sierra Leone and the monsoon flooding taking lives in South Asia. Concerned community members can contribute to relief for these disasters as well as local hurricane relief efforts through MedShare.
How People Can Help
Bay Area community members wishing to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma can do so in the following ways:
• Donate directly to Hurricane Harvey relief and Hurricane Irma Relief
• Donate medical (http://www.medshare.org/
• Volunteer (http://www.medshare.org/
• Hold a supply drive at your organization, contact donate@medshare.org.
• Donate to MedShare's global Disaster Relief Fund as we support communities threatened by natural disasters.
A History of Service to Those in Need
In 2018, MedShare will celebrate 20 years of providing lifesaving medical supplies to communities affected by poverty and disaster. Our commitment to improving the quality of life of people in underserved communities has allowed us to deliver aid to those who need it most in 100 countries around the world.
The devastation of Hurricane Harvey will have a lasting impact on the people of Texas, and Hurricane Irma is predicted to have historically destructive effects on communities in its path, but MedShare is prepared to provide medical and humanitarian aid as our neighbors weather the storms.
About MedShare
MedShare (http://www.medshare.org/)
Volunteer & Distribution Center
2937 Alvarado Street
San Leandro, CA 94577 USA
510-567-7070
Media Contact
Jarie Bolander, JSY PR & Marketing: (415) 385-2348, jarie@jsypr.com
Regional Director
Eric Talbert, etalbert@medshare.org
Corporate Media Contact
Caitlin Fischer, Marketing & Communications Specialist, (404) 537-5074, media@medshare.org
MedShare Social Media Channels
Twitter: @MedShare (https://twitter.com/
Facebook @MedShareWesternRegion (https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: @MedShareOfficial (https://www.instagram.com/
