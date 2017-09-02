News By Tag
Cyberbility Announces Launch of New Website for RACSB - Rappahannock Area Community Services Board
RACSB is committed to helping community members lead the best lives possible through an integrated community-based system of care responsive to individual needs and choices for mental health, developmental disability, and substance use problems.
The main objective of the new website was to provide a mobile responsive, easy to update, dynamic vehicle to share the great work of RACSB and the wonderful stories of their successes and impact.
"Our new website is fresh, appealing and easy to use," says Jane Yuan, Executive Director of RACSB, "It will help the community connect with the services we offer and find the resources needed for their journey to a better life."
The design of the website is clean and modern with an overall welcoming and energetic feel. The home page provides users a warm first look at what to expect with an auto rotating slider of images featuring the heart of our mission, news and upcoming events.
The website is designed with organic search engine optimization in mind. It is mobile friendly, fast loading and exceeds industry best practices for logical navigation, content title and headings as well as linking content inside the site to ensure users can find what they seek quickly.
"It's important to us to ensure our clients thrive in this rapidly evolving digital environment,"
In line with RACSB's values for transparency and accessibility, the website - from layout to organization - makes a large quantity of information easy to find, while adhering to accessibility standards for audiences with visual limitations.
About RACSB
RACSB aims to serve the community by providing desperately needed services for people with behavioral health and developmental concerns. As an agency of local government, RACSB works to provide this help while respecting the dignity and rights of the individuals served and their families. The organization has provided mental health, developmental disability, substance abuse, prevention and early intervention services in the greater Fredericksburg community since 1970.
For more information, please visit https://rappahannockareacsb.org
Cyberbility, LLC
Cyberbility's mission is to bring together strategy, design and technology to help clients thrive in a rapidly evolving digital environment.
A Virginia based web development and digital marketing creative agency headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA serves over 200 clients primarily in central Virginia and spreading each direction from there - with web development, digital marketing and social media management services.
Delivering on the motto 'we build your business online' Cyberbility ensures clients tell their most
dynamic stories and present the best capabilities up front in the digital space.
For more information about Cyberbility, please visit www.cyberbility.com
Media Contact
Irene Karedis Borys
540-479-3911
iborys@cyberbility.com
