Fall Florida AutoFest Returns to Lakeland Starting November 10
Three Days of Automotive, Aeronautical and Family Fun Takes Center Stage
It all gets underway on Thursday, November 9 with vendor and auction load-in. Once in position, this will anchor the fun which commences at 8 a.m. on Friday, November 10. Carlisle Auctions brings 400+ classic and collectible rides, plus merchandise and collectibles to the auction block, while Carlisle Events offers hundreds of vending spaces and hundreds more vendors selling all things automotive. New to the hobby or seasoned veteran, this event is perfect for everyone!
Another great feature of the show is the car corral. While cars are for sale as they are within the auction, the car corral offers vehicles that are for sale by owner vs. to the highest bidder. This allows for negotiation, tire kicking and an overall once over that can't always be accomplished within the fast-paced nature of an auction.
Family fun is also a key element to the show. Offering a nod to SUN 'n FUN's aeronautical roots, Fall AutoFest offers helicopter and airplane rides, a morning fly over as part of the national anthem, air stunt show and appearances by Patty Wagstaff, World Aerobatic Champion, Gene McNeely, AeroShell Aerobatic Team member and more. Wagstaff will also sign autographs and pose for photos free of charge at the event. Additional family fun includes a wild life show with Bwana Jim and the chance to check out the air museum too.
Finally, what AutoFest event would be complete without the always expanding car show and Air & Coach Concours. These two show features welcome show cars, motor coaches, airplanes and more. The car show portion hosts hundreds of classics from around central Florida, while the Air & Coach display is an upscale, VIP gathering of motor coaches and their enthusiasts.
For those that can't make Lakeland in November, Carlisle Events returns in February for Winter AutoFest. That show runs February 23-25, 2018. Tickets for both Florida events as well details on every show promoted by Carlisle Events can be found at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.
