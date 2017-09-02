News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Anderson Trade on Commercial Vacuum Cleaner Filters and how to Navigate Your Options
Anderson Trade is a UK-wide supplier of vacuum, carpet and hard floor cleaners, spares and janitorial supplies to the commercial and domestic sectors. Their experts have been analysing the subject of allergy filters in vacuum cleaners.
This is precisely why, for many years, commercial vacuum cleaner manufacturers have been working on discovering a compromise between filtering effectiveness and optimal airflow. As a result, they have come up with a range of filtration options, which is precisely what commercial cleaning machine experts Anderson Trade have recently been analysing.
James Anderson points out that disposable filters, one of the most common options, must be replaced on a regular basis, which can make machines using this system fairly expensive to maintain in the long run.
"There is also the option of washable filters," says James. "These are made out of foam-like materials and they have a good shelf-life. These filters can be washed in the washing machine or dishwasher before being thoroughly dried before returning to the vacuum cleaner."
James has also been considering another technology known as cyclonic separation. "This involves the air being sucked into the vacuum and cycled really fast so the dust particles are forced by centrifugal force to fall into the dust receptacle."
Water filtration is another alternative. This involves the air being sucked in and passing through a water layer. The process wets the dust particles so they get weighted own and cannot become airborne. However, there is a disadvantage explains James, "Water filtration systems have to be thoroughly cleaned after each use to ensure they are sanitised and ready for the next run."
The final and probably most popular vacuum cleaner filtration system is HEPA. HEPA is designed specifically for allergy sufferers. It effectively traps the majority of the ultra-fine particles whilst releasing pretty much no dust.
James says that most of today's modern vacuum cleaners are designed to incorporate HEPA filters. "HEPA stands for High Efficiency Particulate Air and cleaners fitted with such a system must be capable of removing at least 99.97 per cent of the smaller, harmful allergen particles such as dust, mould and smoke from the air," he says.
Whilst all vacuum cleaner filters eliminate these allergens to a certain degree, only true HEPA filters can guarantee to do so to such an extent and with such tiny particles.
Anderson Trade is a nationwide supplier of a variety of leading brand vacuum cleaners to both the commercial and domestic sectors. This range includes HEPA filter cleaners.
In summary, the company says, "HEPA filters trap the smaller particles that are behind most of the issues suffered by those with asthma and allergies. The cleaner air that is expelled through HEPA-filtered cleaners results in a much improved living and working environment, even for those without such conditions."
Personalised Advice from Anderson Trade
Anderson Trade supplies a comprehensive range of all types of vacuum cleaners from a selection of top brands. The range includes models designed with HEPA filters. To see the full selection visit https://www.anderson-
Media Contact
Anderson Trade
01332 347 557
***@anderson-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse