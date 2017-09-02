VPG Onboard Weighing Introduces Dynamic Weighing System for Waste Collection Truck Fleets

4G Wireless Real-Time Data Transfer, Industry-Exclusive Early Hardware Failure Alerts and No Driver Input Requirements

VPG Onboard Weighing Bin Weigh 03 Dynamic Weighing System

Contact

Embassy Global, LLC for

VPG Onboard Weighing/Vishay Precision Group, Inc.

***@embassyglobalpr.com Embassy Global, LLC forVPG Onboard Weighing/Vishay Precision Group, Inc.

End

-- The VPG Onboard Weighing brand of Vishay Precision Group, Inc., industry experts in the design, manufacturing and sales of on-board weighing systems for vans, light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, bucket loaders, and aircraft, today announced the global market introduction of its BinWeigh 03 dynamic onboard weighing system, approved for Class Y(b) use on waste collection truck fleets.The BinWeigh 03 helps commercial and residential waste collection agencies to optimize service efficiencies via the accurate onboard dynamic measurements of individual bin contents, simultaneous to waste collection, with no driver input requirements. Its durable design features IP67 protection from dust and liquids. The system's real-time high-speed data transfer capabilities, achieved via 4G wireless connection to GSM network, are accessible from virtually any location. The network also affords fleet vehicles the fastest Internet service speeds available at individual locations. An easy-to-read 7" wide in-cab touchscreen displays vital real-time information in multiple languages regarding overall BinWeigh 03 operating conditions. A series of 4.3" LCD rear status boxes offer similar visual references. The screens display all available data regarding an individual waste bin being lifted, as well as its RFID number; weight; working status; and customer credit control status. Data backup methods, including remote Cloud server, in-cab USB device, and in-cab SD card, are available as standard.An industry-exclusive proactive alert feature ensures that each BinWeigh 03 system component is continuously monitored, both individually and collectively, to ensure its continued reliability. In the event of a potential component failure, the vehicle sends an automatic status report to the Cloud server, with an automated email alert sent to relevant personnel for real-time diagnostics. The alert may be further customized for supporting personnel roles (e.g., fleet manager, dedicated mechanic, etc.). This early warning of impending hardware failure can help to prevent route interruptions;reduce emergency maintenance costs; and avoid unwanted downtime. In addition, the BinWeigh 03 system allows for the real-time transmission of credit control statuses to a full authorized list of all bins associated with a single waste collection agency, including allowed vs. blocked bin statuses. As a result, a customer's bin may be emptied within just minutes of payment processing. Live, mapped GPS vehicle localization and real-time location tracking further serve to enhance customer communications and efficiencies.The BinWeigh 03 dynamic onboard weighing system is well-suited for municipal and private waste management companies, wheelie bin collection companies, and their associated fleet vehicles. The system is further configurable for split body vehicles, with added capability to prevent incorrect product from emptying into the wrong compartment. The BinWeigh 03 system may be also used as an optional drop-in replacement upgrade to the BinWeigh 02, allowing existing customers to benefit from an expanded array of next-generation features. For more information regarding the BinWeigh 03 dynamic onboard weighing system, or other products offered by VPG Onboard Weighing, visit www.vishaypg.com/onboard-weighing/