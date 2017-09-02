News By Tag
VPG Onboard Weighing Introduces Dynamic Weighing System for Waste Collection Truck Fleets
4G Wireless Real-Time Data Transfer, Industry-Exclusive Early Hardware Failure Alerts and No Driver Input Requirements
The BinWeigh 03 helps commercial and residential waste collection agencies to optimize service efficiencies via the accurate onboard dynamic measurements of individual bin contents, simultaneous to waste collection, with no driver input requirements. Its durable design features IP67 protection from dust and liquids. The system's real-time high-speed data transfer capabilities, achieved via 4G wireless connection to GSM network, are accessible from virtually any location. The network also affords fleet vehicles the fastest Internet service speeds available at individual locations. An easy-to-read 7" wide in-cab touchscreen displays vital real-time information in multiple languages regarding overall BinWeigh 03 operating conditions. A series of 4.3" LCD rear status boxes offer similar visual references. The screens display all available data regarding an individual waste bin being lifted, as well as its RFID number; weight; working status; and customer credit control status. Data backup methods, including remote Cloud server, in-cab USB device, and in-cab SD card, are available as standard.
An industry-exclusive proactive alert feature ensures that each BinWeigh 03 system component is continuously monitored, both individually and collectively, to ensure its continued reliability. In the event of a potential component failure, the vehicle sends an automatic status report to the Cloud server, with an automated email alert sent to relevant personnel for real-time diagnostics. The alert may be further customized for supporting personnel roles (e.g., fleet manager, dedicated mechanic, etc.). This early warning of impending hardware failure can help to prevent route interruptions;
The BinWeigh 03 dynamic onboard weighing system is well-suited for municipal and private waste management companies, wheelie bin collection companies, and their associated fleet vehicles. The system is further configurable for split body vehicles, with added capability to prevent incorrect product from emptying into the wrong compartment. The BinWeigh 03 system may be also used as an optional drop-in replacement upgrade to the BinWeigh 02, allowing existing customers to benefit from an expanded array of next-generation features. For more information regarding the BinWeigh 03 dynamic onboard weighing system, or other products offered by VPG Onboard Weighing, visit www.vishaypg.com/
