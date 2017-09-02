 
Industry News





Ralecon is now Google's Premier Partner!

Ralecon's rise to the top – within a short span of time, the agency has cemented a place for itself in the digital marketing scene
 
 
Ralecon is now Google’s Premier Partner
Ralecon is now Google’s Premier Partner
 
BANGALORE, India - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Ralecon has added yet another important milestone to its cap with the company being announced as Google's premier partner yesterday. We take great pride in this achievement and we are very happy to add this to our list of successes. From our inception in November 2012, we've steadily climbed the success ladder and today we are one of the select few companies to have been chosen as the premier partner of Google in Bengaluru and we are among the 20 companies to have been identified as the premier partner in South India.

We had been chosen to participate in the Google Partner Summit held at San Francisco last year on 8th November 2016 and within a span of ten months we've achieved this monumental status. We take this opportunity to thank our team for having put in a great deal of effort and hard work to make this happen. We are also thankful for the support and encouragement of our clients for having given us an opportunity and for having believed in our expertise to serve their businesses. We sincerely believe that without our dynamic team and our steadfast clients, this achievement wouldn't have been possible!

From the Top Management
"We feel extremely happy and are at a loss of words to express our joy and elation at this achievement. This has been our dream for a very long time and we are ecstatic to have it realized today. Becoming a Google Premier Partner in cities like Bangalore is very difficult as Bangalore is the IT hub of India and the competition is stiff. We feel energized with this and are confident that we will serve our clients more efficiently with our Google Premier Partnership and help them to maximize their ROI. We take this opportunity to thank and appreciate our team for having out in quality work every single day and we would also like to thank our clients for having believed in us and having given us an opportunity to serve them" Sethuraman AP – CEO & Bharathi K - COO

About Ralecon

Ralecon is a passionate digital marketing agency with more than 8 years of experience and expertise. Ralecon is now a Google Premier Partner and is also a Microsoft Bing Partner Agency. We've served over 500 different clients in the past few years from over 10 different countries and our client retention rate is one of the best in the business! We offer complete transparency in our processes and reporting and you wouldn't need to follow up with us for updates, we send them to you regularly and keep you appraised of what is happening. Ralecon always ranks on top of Google Search Results and we rank the first if you look up 'Digital marketing company in Bangalore' or 'SEO company in Bangalore'. We will ensure that your business ranks amongst the top search results if you choose to work with us; after all we've made it happen for us!

Website: https://www.ralecon.com

Ralecon IT Consulting Services Pvt Ltd.
***@ralecon.com
Tags:Digital Marketing Company, SEO Company in Bangalore, Google Premier Partner
Industry:Technology
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Partnerships
