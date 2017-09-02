News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ralecon is now Google's Premier Partner!
Ralecon's rise to the top – within a short span of time, the agency has cemented a place for itself in the digital marketing scene
We had been chosen to participate in the Google Partner Summit held at San Francisco last year on 8th November 2016 and within a span of ten months we've achieved this monumental status. We take this opportunity to thank our team for having put in a great deal of effort and hard work to make this happen. We are also thankful for the support and encouragement of our clients for having given us an opportunity and for having believed in our expertise to serve their businesses. We sincerely believe that without our dynamic team and our steadfast clients, this achievement wouldn't have been possible!
From the Top Management
"We feel extremely happy and are at a loss of words to express our joy and elation at this achievement. This has been our dream for a very long time and we are ecstatic to have it realized today. Becoming a Google Premier Partner in cities like Bangalore is very difficult as Bangalore is the IT hub of India and the competition is stiff. We feel energized with this and are confident that we will serve our clients more efficiently with our Google Premier Partnership and help them to maximize their ROI. We take this opportunity to thank and appreciate our team for having out in quality work every single day and we would also like to thank our clients for having believed in us and having given us an opportunity to serve them" Sethuraman AP – CEO & Bharathi K - COO
About Ralecon
Ralecon is a passionate digital marketing agency with more than 8 years of experience and expertise. Ralecon is now a Google Premier Partner and is also a Microsoft Bing Partner Agency. We've served over 500 different clients in the past few years from over 10 different countries and our client retention rate is one of the best in the business! We offer complete transparency in our processes and reporting and you wouldn't need to follow up with us for updates, we send them to you regularly and keep you appraised of what is happening. Ralecon always ranks on top of Google Search Results and we rank the first if you look up 'Digital marketing company in Bangalore' or 'SEO company in Bangalore'. We will ensure that your business ranks amongst the top search results if you choose to work with us; after all we've made it happen for us!
Website: https://www.ralecon.com
Contact
Ralecon IT Consulting Services Pvt Ltd.
***@ralecon.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse