WORK 365 Uses Azure to Slash Dynamics 365 Storage Costs
Attachment Manager App Easily Transfers File Storage to Azure at a Fraction of the Cost
An issue many Microsoft customers face is the growing storage costs created by document, note and file storage on Dynamics 365. WORK 365's Attachment Manager uses Azure's integrated blob storage for these needs, which comes at a much lower cost per gigabyte on Azure compared to $5 per gigabyte per month on Dynamics 365. Cloud services like Dynamics 365 are allowing organizations to scale and grow but also adding consumptions costs like storage and usage.
Dynamics 365 users will also appreciate the user-friendly aspects of Attachment Manager. Email attachments sent or received through Dynamics 365, as well as any documents or notes created, will be automatically relocated using Azure and replaced with a link for easy extraction and use.
"Attachment Manager is a cool app - it makes Dynamics 365 better and can also save customers money by using cloud storage from Azure." said Satish Karri, Product Manager, WORK 365. "This is our direct response to the needs of our customers. Our goal is to give consumers a product that is cost effective and creates a productive user experience."
WORK 365 launched in July 2017, and includes award-winning apps such as Report Scheduler and 1-Click PDF. WORK 365 apps can be purchased from the WORK 365 website (http://www.work365apps.com/
To learn more about WORK 365 and download free trials of the apps, visit https://www.work365apps.com.
About Work 365:
The WORK 365 team provides applications and add-ons for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SharePoint Online applications. Our WORK 365 Apps are some of the best productivity apps for the Dynamics 365, SharePoint, and Office 365 platforms. Learn more at https://www.work365apps.com.
Ismail Nalwala
CEO
571.429.5171
***@work365apps.com
