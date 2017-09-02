News By Tag
Goodwill Industries SWFL will close early Friday, remain closed through Sunday
All stores, headquarters closed Saturday and Sunday due to Hurricane Irma
Weather permitting; the non-profit anticipates reopening on Monday, Sept. 11.
Employees, donors and shoppers are urged to check for closures and reopening information by calling (239) 995-2106 for updated information and watching updates posted on Facebook.com/
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades Counties. The agency's mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence. Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity and Pathways to Work, Job-Link resource centers, MicroEnterprise Institute small business training classes, High School High Tech career exploration, veterans' services, disability-accessible housing, and more.
Contact
Carolyn Johnson
***@goodwillswfl.org
