Goodwill Industries SWFL will close early Friday, remain closed through Sunday

All stores, headquarters closed Saturday and Sunday due to Hurricane Irma

-- Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, which operates 29 Donation and Retail Centers in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Glades and Hendry counties, announced that it will close all operations at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 and remain closed through Sunday, Sept. 10, due to weather conditions. Some locations may close earlier than 4 p.m. based on weather conditions.Weather permitting; the non-profit anticipates reopening on Monday, Sept. 11.Employees, donors and shoppers are urged to check for closures and reopening information by calling (239) 995-2106 for updated information and watching updates posted on Facebook.com/GoodwillSWFL and the website: www.goodwillswfl.org.Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades Counties. The agency's mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence. Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity and Pathways to Work, Job-Link resource centers, MicroEnterprise Institute small business training classes, High School High Tech career exploration, veterans' services, disability-accessible housing, and more.