Anders Reeves appointed new CEO of Conosco

Contact

Conosco

020 3507 0418

***@conosco.com Conosco020 3507 0418

End

-- Conosco has announced the appointment of Anders Reeves as their new CEO. He will assume responsibilities on 2nd October 2017.This exciting news comes as Conosco celebrated its 15th birthday on 1 September. It signifies the continued growth of the London-based technology company.Reeves has been involved in IT infrastructure, operations and information security for over a decade. His previous positions include Group Senior Director Technical Operations for Photobox.com, Technical Operations Director for Moonpig, and Technical Solutions Architect for Sony Playstation.His most recent role is as Senior Director of Group Information Security at Photobox, specialising in security, compliance, operational stability, governance, risk and efficiency topics.Conosco MD Max Mlinaric says: "Anders brings to Conosco a wealth of experience. He has very strong leadership skills with a background in infrastructure architecture, software development and technical marketing. His experience with cyber-security will be invaluable in this increasingly important area for our business."Reeves says: "As a dynamic and client-centric business, the opportunity to lead Conosco fills me with great excitement and energy. Conosco's success story has been built upon its ability to provide trusted, quality technology services and solutions that are perfectly aligned to our client's business objectives. Through my passion for technology and innovation I will be leading the extension of new service capabilities to enable Conosco to deliver class-leading value to our clients."Mlinaric concludes: "This is enormously exciting and starts a new chapter of the Conosco journey, accelerating the business and creating new opportunities for everyone involved, and it allows me to return my focus to what I enjoy and do best, high level consultancy for our clients."About Conosco:Conosco provides outsourced technology support, services and strategy to UK-based businesses. The company prides itself as a leader in the revolution of IT, in which technology support needs to meet businesses intelligence. Conosco believe that technology belongs in the boardroom, and all their services are delivered with business goals in mind.